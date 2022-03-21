Ranveer Brar's Marble Sandesh

Sweet binging doesn't have to end on Holi :)

Rustle up Chef Ranveer Brar's dual-flavoured -- coconut and chocolate -- Marble Sandesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hershey India

Marble Sandesh

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

350 gm grated paneer

150 gm powdered or icing sugar

250 ml condensed milk

For the chocolate layer

70 gm chocolate spread, available online or in gourmet grocery stores

100 gm unsweetened cocoa powder

For the coconut layer

100 gm desiccated coconut

1 tsp rose water

Method

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat the grated paneer, powdered sugar, condensed milk over medium heat mixing till it reaches a smooth consistency.

Take off heat and divide the mixture into two equal portions between two separate bowls.

Keep aside.

For the coconut layer

Take the first bowl of sandesh and add the desiccated coconut and rose water.

Knead it into a dough-like consistency.

Keep aside.

For the chocolate layer

Take the second bowl of sandesh and add the chocolate spread and cocoa powder.

Mix well to get a smooth dough.

Keep aside.

For the assembly

Roll the coconut dough into a long cylinder, 2 inches thick.

Roll the chocolate dough into a long cylinder, 2 inches thick.

Place the coconut dough on top of the chocolate dough and wrap aluminium foil around this double log or these double cylinders.

Refrigerate for an hour.

Lightly flatten the two cylinders on a board and, using a round mould, cut into sandesh pieces as per this image.

Note: To make sugar-free sandesh, substitute the sugar with stevia. And opt to swap the chocolate spread for a sugar-free hazelnut chocolate spread, available online. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.