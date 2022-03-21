Ranveer Brar's Marble Sandesh

Sweet binging doesn't have to end on Holi :)
Rustle up Chef Ranveer Brar's dual-flavoured -- coconut and chocolate -- Marble Sandesh.
Marble Sandesh
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 350 gm grated paneer
- 150 gm powdered or icing sugar
- 250 ml condensed milk
For the chocolate layer
- 70 gm chocolate spread, available online or in gourmet grocery stores
- 100 gm unsweetened cocoa powder
For the coconut layer
- 100 gm desiccated coconut
- 1 tsp rose water
Method
- In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat the grated paneer, powdered sugar, condensed milk over medium heat mixing till it reaches a smooth consistency.
Take off heat and divide the mixture into two equal portions between two separate bowls.
Keep aside.
For the coconut layer
- Take the first bowl of sandesh and add the desiccated coconut and rose water.
Knead it into a dough-like consistency.
Keep aside.
For the chocolate layer
- Take the second bowl of sandesh and add the chocolate spread and cocoa powder.
Mix well to get a smooth dough.
Keep aside.
For the assembly
- Roll the coconut dough into a long cylinder, 2 inches thick.
- Roll the chocolate dough into a long cylinder, 2 inches thick.
- Place the coconut dough on top of the chocolate dough and wrap aluminium foil around this double log or these double cylinders.
Refrigerate for an hour.
Lightly flatten the two cylinders on a board and, using a round mould, cut into sandesh pieces as per this image.
Note: To make sugar-free sandesh, substitute the sugar with stevia. And opt to swap the chocolate spread for a sugar-free hazelnut chocolate spread, available online. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.
Chef Ranveer Brar is an author, MasterChef India judge and restaurateur with over 25 years of experience in the food industry.