Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Brings 200MP Camera

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Brings 200MP Camera

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read
January 28, 2026 09:04 IST

Xiaomi has announced that its newest mid-tier smartphone, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, is set to debut in India on January 29.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has opened pre-orders on Amazon and revealed several key specifications of the device.

A phone for photography enthusiasts: 200 MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation

redmi

All photographs: Kind courtesy Xiaomi

1. Display

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED screen, delivering vibrant visuals with a 120 Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,200 nits.

The display supports Dolby Vision and is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced durability.

redmi

2. Processor

The smartphone is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. Users can choose configurations offering up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and as much as 512 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

redmi

3. Software

Running on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15, the device provides a smooth, feature-rich software experience.

redmi

4. Camera

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 200 MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation, complemented by an 8 MP ultra-wide lens.

On its front, a 20 MP shooter handles selfies and video calls with clarity.

redmi

5. Battery

Powering the handset is a substantial 6,500 mAh battery, capable of fast wired charging at 45W, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharges.

REDIFF GADGETS
