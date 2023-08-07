rediffGURUS: How To Crack CAT 2023

Getting ready to take CAT?

The Common Admission Test (CAT), one of India's largest entrance examinations, enables admission into India's top management institutes.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for this competitive exam to qualify for approximately 20,000 seats in the nation's best business schools, including the prestigious Indian Institutes of Management.

Conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow this year, CAT is scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 26.

The last date to register for this exam is September 13; candidates need to graduate with 50 per cent marks in order to apply.

This year, CAT will be conducted in three slots with a time duration of two hours per slot.

The exam is divided into three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

The total number of questions in the exam has been reduced to 66 from 100.

rediffGURU and CAT expert Aashish Sood is an IIM-Lucknow alumnus who has been teaching Quantitative aptitude to MBA aspirants for over a decade.

He also mentors management student hopefuls for the group discussion and personal interview rounds that follow the written exam.

He has appeared for CAT seven times since 2016 and scored in the 99.9 percentile.

