'I Want To Date My College Professor'

The fact that you have never heard of your professor getting involved with any girl from your college means he respects the teacher-student relationship, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal as helps a young student understand her first crush.

First crushes are meant to be special.

But what if you fall for your professor?

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating web site, explains why it is important to understand and draw clear boundaries in certain relationships.

Anonymous: I have a huge crush on my college professor.

He is 41, tall, looks smart and teaches management in two other colleges.

A lot of girls like him but he has never taken advantage of that, at least not that I know of.

I even found out that he got divorced two years ago.

My friend told me that she saw his profile on a dating app.

Since then, I've been wanting to tell him how I feel.

I don't want to have an affair in college; I just want to tell him how much I admire him.

I am 19 and this is the first time I have felt this way about any guy.

My friends think I am crazy; this is just hormones. How to find out if this is real?

An age difference doesn't matter as much in today’s date but you are very young right now.

And the problem in this scenario is not age as much as it is the fact that he is your professor.

The fact that you have never heard him getting involved with any girl from your college means he respects the teacher-student relationship and has boundaries.

It would be a breach of his boundaries and you will probably make him uncomfortable with such a declaration.

I would discourage the idea.

Hope this helps.

