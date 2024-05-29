How To Remain Healthy With One Kidney? Ask rediffGURU

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar, a kidney health specialist at the Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, offers advice on how to keep your kidneys healthy and functioning well.

How does you know if your kidneys are healthy?

How much water should you drink every day?

Is it possible to lead a healthy life with just one kidney?

rediffGURU Dr Vinod Kumar is a kidney health specialist who has performed more than 500 kidney transplants, including robotic and high-risk surgeries.

His expertise includes critical care nephrology, paediatric nephrology and kidney transplantation.



Anonymous: Hi, I am 38 years old. Only two years ago, I came to know that I have only one kidney, probably by birth (Renal Agenisis).

I confirmed through both ultrasound and CT scan.

From that day I am constantly worried. I have high uric and gout issue. Also I have high triglycerides.

I am a vegetarian. I avoid deep fried and sugar-based foods.

How can I live a good life with only one kidney?

What precautions and preventive health checks should I take?

Practise a healthy diet. Exercise regularly. Avoid painkillers. Seek your doctor's advice when there is an infection. Drink at least 2.5 to 3 litres of fluid every day.

Anonymous: Dr Vinod sir, there appears to be a lot of froth in my urine. What could be the possible cause?

There may be many causes.

Get a urine routine and urine PCR.

If there is evidence of proteinuria, consult a nephrologist.

Anil: Dear Doctor Saheb, I am 60 years old.

I am a vegetarian nonalcoholic non-smoker, non-diabetic but BP approx. 90 and 135 - reaching 150 but I take medicine so BP is under control.

I am a kidney patient since October 2019 (Creatinine serum was 3.5) due to UTI and UTI reoccurred also.

However, nowadays creatinine serum level is 1.45 to 1.60 after keeping food intake contravening greasy foods.

I avoid peanuts, kaju, tomato, brinjal, whole dals, etc.

Should I continue like this or can I take liberty in daily food habits?

I take few sweets selectively.

I have hernia on left side right side, I was operated in the year 2000.

Should I go for operation because it is sometimes irritating and there is a little discomfort. Kindly advise. Thank you.

Occasional relaxation with food habits is fine.

You can go ahead with hernia surgery.

Make sure that you are not put on medications which is harmful to the kidney, especially painkillers.

