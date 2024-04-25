Heatwave: 7 Tips To Stay Safe, Healthy

It is important to be wary of sunburn, dizziness, heatstroke, stomach issues and other heat-related illnesses, advises Dr Vidhe Sharma.

Health-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

As an intense heatwave grips India, with temperatures soaring up to 45 degrees Celsius, experts are concerned about how this is going to affect the health of young children and senior citizens.

During summer holidays it's natural for people to make travel plans, visit relatives and indulge in leisure activities and hobbies.

Even as you enjoy your vacation, it is important to be wary of sunburn, dizziness, heatstroke, stomach issues and other heat-related illnesses.

Simple ways in which you can protect yourself this summer:

1. Hydration is key

In the hot summer months, water is your best friend.

Wherever you go, remember to carry a water bottle with you. You can refill it along the way. Just remind yourself to sip on fluids regularly throughout the day.

You must aim to drink at least eight glasses of water daily and increase your intake if you're sweating more than usual.

2. Dress right for summer

Revamp your wardrobe. Bring out your cottons, linens and khadis.

Choose light, breathable fabrics that allow your skin to breathe and stay cool and comfortable during the heat.

3. Sun protection is a must

Before you step outdoors, protect your skin by applying sunscreen.

Make this a part of your daily routine to shield your skin from harmful UV rays.

Do not forget to reapply every two hours, especially when you are spending time outdoors.

4. Use scarves, umbrellas to protect your skin

Use an umbrella to protect yourself when you are travelling, walking or shopping outdoors.

Cover your head with a cotton scarf and wear sunshades.

If it's too hot outside, you can take refuge under a tree or a makeshift canopy before you continue your journey.

5. Consume water-rich summer fruits

Stay hydrated and healthy by eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables that are rich in water content and provide you with essential minerals so you don't feel sluggish or low on energy.

In the summer months, you must switch to lighter fruits like melons, natural fruit juices and liquids like coconut water instead of sodas or packaged drinks to quench your thirst.

6. Alter your workout schedule

Exercise is a must but do it with caution.

Try and avoid exercising during the hottest times of the day. Instead schedule your workouts for early morning or late evening.

It's important to listen to your body and take breaks when required.

7. Don't ignore the red flags

Learn to recognise signs like nausea, dizziness and a rapid heartbeat that could indicate heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

Do not hesitate to seek immediate medical help if you or someone else shows these symptoms.

Dr Vidhe Sharma is consultant physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, Hinjawadi.

Health-related questions? Ask rediffGURUS HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.