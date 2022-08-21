Recipe: Chef Saby's Nutty Pumpkin Soup

Enjoy Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's silky, smooth Walnut Pumpkin Soup with its right balance of flavours and the tantalising inclusion of vanilla.

Chef Saby, who won the National Tourism Award for Best Chef of India, is from Asansol, West Bengal and started out studying art before he switched to hotel management and trained to be a chef.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Walnut Pumpkin Soup

Serves: 2

Ingredients

¼ kg pumpkin, de-seeded, skinned, cut into pieces

30 ml extra virgin olive oil

2-3 garlic pods, finely chopped

½-inch piece ginger, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

Handful walnuts, roughly chopped + extra for garnish

Dash vanilla essence

1 l water

Salt to taste

Dash black pepper powder

Sprigs arugula or rocket, for garnish

Dash cream, for garnish

Dash paprika, for garnish

Method

Heat the olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.

Add the chopped pumpkin.

Saute a few minutes.

Add the chopped garlic, ginger, onion, walnuts.

Saute.

Add enough water to cover the pumpkin.

Cook until done.

Add the vanilla essence, salt, pepper.

Mash the pumpkin pieces till the soup is a smooth puree.

Take off heat and transfer into two soup bowls.

Serve hot with the arugula, cream, paprika and walnuts as garnish and with a side of bread.

Editor's Note: Vanilla essence is an intriguing flavour in this recipe. But it may not be for everyone and you might choose to skip.

Interesting additions are 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley, 1 tsp chopped fresh celery, dash tabasco, a handful of basmati rice while boiling the pumpkin in water and 1-2 tbsp cream cheese before serving. Even 1 tsp curry powder can add great flavour and provide a fusion accent.

For a Jain version of this soup, skip the onions, garlic and fresh ginger and use saunth or dried ginger and add more chopped fresh herbs, spices as suggested above.

Instead of walnuts you might consider almonds or a bit of both.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.