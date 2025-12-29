Recipe: Roopa's Grilled Mustard Fish With Broccoli

Mustard-crusted air-fried fish is a refreshing start-the-week entree. Chef Roopa Nabar serves it with lightly-cooked broccoli.
Grilled Fish With Broccoli
Ingredients
- 500 gm fish, sliced fillets
- 200 gm broccoli, cut into small florets
- Pinch thyme
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- 1 tsp black pepper powder
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp mustard
- 1 tbsp minced garlic
Method
- Marinate the fish with the mustard, salt, pepper, thyme.
Keep aside.
- Blanch the broccoli florets and keep aside.
- Preheat an airfryer to 180°C.
Lightly grease a silicon sheet with a little oil and spread the garlic on it.
Place the marinated fish on the bed of garlic.
- Cook in the air fryer at 180°C for 6 minutes.
Add the blanched florets to the air fryer basket and increase the temperature to 220°C.
Cook for a further 2 minutes, until the fish develops a crisp coating on top.
- Serve hot with a salsa.
Editor's Note: For a recipe for salsa try Ansusha's Mango Salsa or Nadiya's Corn, Tomato, Mushroom Salsa.
Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige