Recipe: Roopa's Grilled Mustard Fish With Broccoli

Mustard-crusted air-fried fish is a refreshing start-the-week entree. Chef Roopa Nabar serves it with lightly-cooked broccoli.

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Grilled Fish With Broccoli

Ingredients

500 gm fish, sliced fillets

200 gm broccoli, cut into small florets

Pinch thyme

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp black pepper powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp mustard

1 tbsp minced garlic

Method

Marinate the fish with the mustard, salt, pepper, thyme.

Keep aside.

Blanch the broccoli florets and keep aside.

Preheat an airfryer to 180°C.

Lightly grease a silicon sheet with a little oil and spread the garlic on it.

Place the marinated fish on the bed of garlic.

Cook in the air fryer at 180°C for 6 minutes.

Add the blanched florets to the air fryer basket and increase the temperature to 220°C.

Cook for a further 2 minutes, until the fish develops a crisp coating on top.

Serve hot with a salsa.

Editor's Note: For a recipe for salsa try Ansusha's Mango Salsa or Nadiya's Corn, Tomato, Mushroom Salsa.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige