Recipe: Roopa's Grilled Mustard Fish With Broccoli

Recipe: Roopa's Grilled Mustard Fish With Broccoli

By Chef ROOPA NABAR
December 29, 2025 12:39 IST

Mustard-crusted air-fried fish is a refreshing start-the-week entree. Chef Roopa Nabar serves it with lightly-cooked broccoli.

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Grilled Fish With Broccoli

Ingredients

  • 500 gm fish, sliced fillets
  • 200 gm broccoli, cut into small florets
  • Pinch thyme
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 1 tsp black pepper powder
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp mustard
  • 1 tbsp minced garlic

Method

  • Marinate the fish with the mustard, salt, pepper, thyme.
    Keep aside.
  • Blanch the broccoli florets and keep aside.
  • Preheat an airfryer to 180°C.
    Lightly grease a silicon sheet with a little oil and spread the garlic on it.
    Place the marinated fish on the bed of garlic.
  • Cook in the air fryer at 180°C for 6 minutes.
    Add the blanched florets to the air fryer basket and increase the temperature to 220°C.
    Cook for a further 2 minutes, until the fish develops a crisp coating on top.
  • Serve hot with a salsa.

Editor's Note: For a recipe for salsa try Ansusha's Mango Salsa or Nadiya's Corn, Tomato, Mushroom Salsa.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige

Chef ROOPA NABAR
