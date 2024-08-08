Tiffin Recipe: Green Amaranth Sabji

Photograph: Kind courtesy Miaansari66/Wikimedia Commons

Any desi seasonal preparation has to be my favourite genre of food! In the monsoon, when many a green veggie is off the menu, it's time to go for the greens.

Our tastebuds are usually in sync with the weather and crop patterns, and we feel like tucking into the green bhajis that abound in the rains and add much value to your meal. Green amaranth or cholee is one such leafy vegetable that can be easily spotted in your local sabji mandis.

The earthy, herby zing of the leaves is often deemed an acquired taste, but when you stir fry green amaranth with potatoes, garlic and onions just about anyone would fall in love with its tasty flavour.

Simple to make, this sabji is ideal for a school/office tiffin.

Green Amaranth Sabji

Serves 2

Ingredients

1 bunch or about 250 gm green cholee or green amaranth leaves, cleaned, stems removed and chopped

1 medium-sized potato, washed, peeled and chopped into cubes

1 medium-sized onion, chopped

1 tbsp raw peanuts

2-3 garlic pods, crushed

½-inch piece of ginger, grated

2 dry red chillies

1 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

¼ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

¼ tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method