Recipe: Crispy Mung Dal Bhajiyas

A snack stall close to our office in Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai, continues to win hearts with its hot, fresh Vada Pavs and Bhajiyas.

Here's a look at the story behind Balaji Vada Pav Corner and a step-by-step recipe for their crunchy Mung Dal Bhajiyas.

Located in the busy heart of Santa Cruz, a km from the railway station, Balaji's is a much-loved roadside snack destination known for the consistency and flavour of its snacks. Freshness too.

Also popularly known as Asha Parekh Vada Pav as it is directly opposite the Asha Parekh Hospital on Tilak Road, is easy to spot by the crowds gathered around it.

Over 40 years old, it is run by its third generation owners. Though a modest outlet, Balaji's regularly features in lists of Mumbai's best Vada Pav spots.

Despite its popularity, it has preserved its simple street-stall character and focus on quality, especially taking care to discard the oil used to fry the snacks regularly.

From Batata Vada and Vada Pav to Mung Bhajiya and Mirchi Bhaji, every item is prepared in fast, fresh batches, especially during peak evening hours.

Regulars say the best time to come is at Chai Time, when the piping hot snacks come straight out from the kadhai to your plate.

The real hero here is the chutney trio. Every Vada Pav is layered generously with three distinct chutneys -- a sweet khajur or date chutney, a fiery red garlic chutney and a sharp green mirchi chutney.

If you order Bhajiyas or Vadas by the plate, all three chutneys are served alongside, letting you mix and match, and the balance of sweet, spicy and hot is what gives these snacks a signature edge and keeps customers coming back.

Location: Tilak Road, Navyug Colony, Santa Cruz West, Mumbai.

Timings: 8.30 am to 9 pm

And now for The Recipe...

Mung Dal Bhajiyas Or Pakodas

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 cup yellow mung dal or skinned mung lentils, pre-soaked

2 tsp rava or semolina

2 dried byadgi red chillies

1½ tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste, about ¾

Water

Oil for deep frying

Method

Wash the mung dal several times until the water runs clear and soak for 1 hour or upto 2 hours for softer bhajiyas.

Drain completely and let it rest in a colander so excess water is removed.

Grind the dal with dried byadgi chillies to a coarse paste.

For softer bhajiyas, grind smoother with very little water.

Keep the batter thick.

Transfer to a bowl and add the rava, ginger-garlic paste, cumin seeds, garam masala, salt.

Mix well; the batter should be moist and scoopable.

Test with a drop of batter -- it should sizzle and rise steadily.

Drop small portions into the hot oil and fry undisturbed for 2 minutes, then flip gently.

Fry until golden and crisp.

Adjust batter with a sprinkle of water if you want softer bhajiyas in later batches.

Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate.

Photographs, Video, Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff