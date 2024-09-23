How To Recover From Dengue

rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan tells you how to correct your diet and lifestyle so that you can fight/ recover from illnesses.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes.

Are you recovering from dengue, malaria, jaundice or a prolonged viral infection?

What kind of care do you need?

How should you modify your diet and lifestyle after the age of 60?

rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini Mahadevan, head of wellness for senior citizens at Chennai's Columbia Pacific Communities, can answer your queries.

She specialises in general medicine, child development and senior citizen care and has been practising for 30 years.

Anonymous: I am 75 + Around two months back I was diagnosed as dengue-positive with a platelet count of 75,000.

With proper medication, platelet counts were increased to 2,05,000 and the fever subsided. However, swelling on both arms and legs persisted.

Of late, I have been suffering from severe pain in both my shoulders and am unable to make any movement.

I feel like the inner veins of both my hands are getting stretched/pulled (right from my shoulder to the fingertips and there is swelling on both hands and legs).

My doctor says that it may continue for another two or three months and prescribed me only painkiller tablets.

The doctor says there is no specific medicine for dengue.

I got a thorough blood and urine test and other tests like scanning, X-rays, etc.

All the test reports are normal except for slight blood sugar (PP) on the higher side and enlargement of the prostate gland (which has been there since the last 10 years and I am on regular medicine (silodosin 8-mg, one tab a day)

Kindly advise me with your good suggestions that what could be the cause of this problem and which expert doctor I should consult since it is a difficult situation for carrying out my routine activities.

Also I can't sleep properly due to severe pain. Thank you.

Post-viral illness can trigger different chains of immune reactions.

They are mostly self-limiting if your lifestyle is well-disciplined.

Here are the pointers towards a healthy lifestyle:

1. Have an early dinner, preferably by 6 pm. Avoid animal protein and fat for dinner.



2. Sleeping time has to be regulated. Fix a specific time around 9 and 9.30 pm and unwind from the world, particularly staying off media from 7 pm.

3. Regular brisk walking 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

4. Opt for balanced nutrition and avoid highly refined carbohydrates.

Anonymous: I am a 28 year female. I am suffering from Trichotillomania -- it's the constant urge to pull one's head hair.

I almost pulled out 90 per cent of my hair. I don't understand how to stop this.

I am in a situation where I can't afford a psychiatrist or any health coach.

Please suggest something. How can I stop this?

And also suggest some tips for hair regrowth.

Pulling out hair is inflicting self-pain. This is seen as a psychological condition that needs psychotherapy and counselling.

Tips for regrowing hair are:

1. Balanced nutrition.

2. Good quality sleep.

3. Manage your stress and choose where to meet it.

Nirmalya: I am a male and have crossed 60 two days ago.

I am diabetic (under control with medicine), having Hypothyroid and HTN (hypertension).

I do not notice any significant change in myself.

The same flamboyance and agility are still there. But people around me advise that I should now move about a bit slowly and carefully as I am now 60+. Kindly advise.

Age is just a number. However, the ageing process happens with oxidative stress.

One may be in one's 60 but the biological age according to the healthy physiological system may be in the 50s.

The ageing process is unavoidable, particularly eating everything and crossing physical limitations causes more oxidative stress.

So please take care of your lifestyle.

With a healthy lifestyle, you can age gracefully with a good quality of life.

