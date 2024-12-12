News
ISL: Odisha beat East Bengal to extend unbeaten streak

ISL: Odisha beat East Bengal to extend unbeaten streak

Source: PTI
December 12, 2024 23:40 IST
IMAGE: Action from the Indian Super League tie between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC in Kolkata. Photograph: Indian Super League

Odisha FC overcame East Bengal FC 2-1 in Kolkata on Thursday to extend their unbeaten streak in this Indian Super League season to five games.

All three goals of the match came in the second half, with Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Hugo Boumous netting in the 55th and the 81st minutes of the game respectively, as the Red & Gold Brigade found their only strike through Lal Chungnunga in the 53rd minute.

East Bengal FC were reduced to 10 men in the 43rd minute due to Jeakson Singh's sending off.

 

Nandhakumar Sekar embarked on an ambitious solo run from the right flank in the 23rd minute, dazzling into the box and holding his shape before making a terrific effort at goal, but was denied by an outstretched Amrinder Singh.

Seven minutes later, Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick inside the East Bengal FC box, directed to Mourtada Fall, reached the towering defender, but he ended up heading the ball off-target.

Isak surged ahead on the wing and found Boumous ahead of him. The attacking midfielder crossed the ball to Jerry whose shot was kept at bay by Prabhsukhan Singh Gill.

East Bengal FC were dealt with a blow in the 43rd minute when Jeakson was sent off for accumulating his second yellow card of the game.

He fouled Diego Mauricio and the home side was thus reduced to 10 men, handing a numerical advantage to the Juggernauts.

To their credit, East Bengal FC grabbed the first lead in the contest despite that, as Lal Chungnunga pounced upon a crowded Odisha FC box following a corner kick to smash the ball into the centre of the net in the 53rd minute, as the Juggernauts' defence was unable to clear their lines in time.

His run wasn't stopped by the East Bengal defence and that resulted in him delivering a decisive pass to Jerry, who was positioned on the right side of the box.

It was all Jerry's mastery post that as the attacker sliced the ball into the top right corner of the net with a sublime finish to equalise the scores.

Odisha FC resumed operating on the offence as a consequence of this and got their hands on the second goal with a joint effort by Mauricio and Boumous.

Mauricio had donned a free-flowing role upfront and that meant he shifted slightly on the left, drawing defenders towards him and opening up space in the middle.

In one such move, he made his way into the box, before squaring up a timely pass for the onrushing Boumous, who hammered the ball home to get the visitors the important lead, and sealed three points in their favour.

