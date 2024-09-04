Does Arthritis Affect Young People Like Saina Nehwal?

Signs of arthritis can vary depending on its type and severity but the most common symptom that shouldn't be ignored is persistent joint pain, says Dr Prashant Kamble.

IMAGE: Badminton ace Saina Nehwal says arthritis may cut short her career. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

'The knee is not very good. I have arthritis,' badminton's former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal recently revealed in the podcast House Of Glory hosted by Gagan Narang.

'My cartilage has gone to a bad state. It is very difficult to push for eight-nine hours,' the 34-year-old Olympic bronze medallist added, while also hinting at early retirement from the sport.

Nehwal's confession has surprised netizens and fans across the world.

Orthopaedic specialist Dr Prashant Kamble explains in detail about the condition that affects 180 million people in India, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research.

What is arthritis?

Arthritis is a health condition in which the joints are affected, causing pain, inflammation, swelling and stiffness.

Does arthritis affect young people?

Arthritis affects people of all ages, including those in their twenties and thirties.

There are different forms of arthritis -- juvenile idiopathic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, septic arthritis, lupus arthritis, sore arthritis and reactive arthritis.

Each one has different aetiology (anything that causes a disease or a health condition).

What are the early warning signs of arthritis?

The signs of arthritis can vary depending on the type of arthritis and the severity of the condition but the most common symptom that shouldn't be ignored is persistent joint pain.

Usually, in cases of arthritis patients, one or more joints is involved.

Pain can be constant or can come and go.

There will be swelling of the joints.

It can also affect joint mobility, causing stiffness.

In some cases, there is local warmth or redness at the joint and, in some kinds of arthritis such as rheumatoid, patients might develop small lumps or nodal thickening just below the skin near the joint.

Can arthritis be prevented?

Arthritis which has a genetic background or is autoimmune in nature can't be prevented.

However, with appropriate medication and other treatment modalities, a few symptoms can be reduced and progression can be slowed down.

How can young people take care of arthritis?

Coping with arthritis requires multimodal management:

Timely medication

Physical therapy

Regular exercise combined with a change in lifestyle

Education and awareness in patients

Usually, medication is given to reduce the inflammation, including disease-modifying anti-rheumatoid drugs (DMRDs) or biologics. They are newer generation drugs that are good at reducing the inflammation and modifying the disease pattern; these indirectly help reduce the pain and improve joint mobility.

Physical therapy will help increase the strength of the muscles both above and below the joints; this protects the joints, thus improving range of motion. It is important to do strengthening exercises daily.

Educating the patient about the problem will help them to choose their future career and modify according to their functional requirements.

Tips to stay healthy

Patients who are diagnosed with arthritis must indulge in regular physiotherapy to maintain muscle strength.

Staying active with moderate physical activity is crucial.

A balanced diet will ensure that you do not put on much weight.

Timely intervention with consistent anti-rheumatoid medication can slow down the progression of arthritis.

Dr Prashant Kamble is consultant-orthopaedics at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai.

