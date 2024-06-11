Recipe: Vidhya's Bael Ka Sherbet

Bael Ka Sherbet is a typical desi drink that slakes thirst in impossibly hot weather.

Vidhya Pant and her daughters Seema and Mukta first tasted the chilled concoction on a scorching summer day, at a roadside stall and found it to be 'instantly cooling and refreshingly flavourful'.

Later, they made it at home and Vidhya offers her recipe. Both sweet and sour, the kala namak or black salt that gives this cooler a real pep. This is the orange-pulp variety of wood apple found widely in north India.

Bael Ka Sherbet

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

1 bael or wood apple, with the orange pulp (do not use kaith or kothbel or kodbel)

1 tbsp neebu or lemon juice

2 cups cold water

1 tsp honey or powdered jaggery or sugar, to taste

Kala namak or black salt to taste, around ¼ tsp, optional

Ice cubes

Method

Cut the bael fruit into two halves.

Remove the seeds and scoop out the bright orange pulp.

Transfer into a bowl and mash the pulp with your hands.

Add the water to the mashed pulp and mix.

Strain with a sieve or muslin cloth.

Add the lemon juice, honey/powdered jaggery/sugar, black salt.

Stir.

Pour the concoction into a tall glass/es.

Add the ice cubes and serve chilled.

Editor's Note: The orange-pulp variety of bael is hard to locate in many parts of India and if you grew up drinking it, you probably miss it. You can find the sugar-free concentrate online, which is second best but still decent.