Ram Navami Recipe Special: Panagam

Ram Navami invariably coincides with the onset of summer, which is perhaps why in many parts of South India the day is marked by preparing Panagam or Panakam, an easy-to-make coolant for the hot day outside.

Rather nourishing and refreshing, it contains ginger, cardamom and lemon juice. Follow Joseph Isa's recipe to make it in a jiffy.

Panagam

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

3-4 cups water

½ cup powdered gud or jaggery

¼ tsp sukku podi or dry ginger powder

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tsp lemon juice

Method