Ram Navami Recipe Special: Panagam

Ram Navami Recipe Special: Panagam

By JOSEPH ISA
April 17, 2024 09:03 IST
Ram Navami invariably coincides with the onset of summer, which is perhaps why in many parts of South India the day is marked by preparing Panagam or Panakam, an easy-to-make coolant for the hot day outside.

Rather nourishing and refreshing, it contains ginger, cardamom and lemon juice. Follow Joseph Isa's recipe to make it in a jiffy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Nithyasrm/Wikimedia Commons

Panagam

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 3-4 cups water
  • ½ cup powdered gud or jaggery
  • ¼ tsp sukku podi or dry ginger powder
  • ¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 1 tsp lemon juice

Method

  • Add the jaggery in the water and let it rest for 20 minutes or so, till completely dissolved.
    If there are any impurities in the jaggery, filter using a sieve.
    Add in the sukku podi, elaichi powder and mix well.
    Add in the lemon juice and refrigerate.
    Offer the Panagam in neivedyam to the Maryada Purushottam (Lord Rama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu) on the auspicious day of Ram Navmi, and the coolant is good to go.
    Serve chilled.
 

JOSEPH ISA
