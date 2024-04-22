News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad

Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad

By REDIFF FOOD
April 22, 2024 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The market is filled with fresh, vibrant summer veggies that can be tossed together to make a cooling Indian-style Cucumber Salad.

Have it as a salad meal or a side dish -- it abounds with flavours and textures and is just the thing for the heat. The lemon juice ties the it together, along with the spicy dressing of green chillies and oil.

You can serve the cucumber concoction with Chef Ravi Kiran's Four Millet Soup, Chef Satish Arora's JRD Club Sandwich, or Nadiya's Creamy Mushroom And Peas Risotto.

Cucumber Salad

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 3 medium-sized cucumbers
  • 2 green chillies, chopped
  • 1 tbsp mustard oil
  • ½ tsp red chilly powder
  • ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp oil
  • ½ tsp aamchur or dried mango powder
  • 1 neebu or lemon, juiced + 1 lemon, sliced
  • 2 tbsp til or sesame seeds
  • ¼ cup walnuts
  • Pomegranate arils or seed pods, optional
  • 1 yellow Shimla mirchi or yellow capsicum/bell pepper, cut into long strips, optional
  • Pinch salt

Method

  • Toast the sesame seeds in a frying pan without oil, over low heat, till golden -- keep stirring, they can easily burn.
    Cool and grind the toasted sesame seeds to a fine powder in a blender/mixer.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the 1 tsp oil in a small kadhai or frying pan.
    Toast the walnuts in the pan over low heat.
    Take off heat, cool and roughly chop.
    Keep aside.
  • Chop the cucumber into chunky batons (sticks).
    Place them in a large bowl or plate.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the mustard oil in a tempering pan over medium heat till it starts to smoke.
    Lower the heat and add the chopped green chillies, red chilly powder and haldi.
    Fry the spices briefly.
    Take off heat and pour over the chopped cucumber, scraping out all the oil and spices from the pan.
    Sprinkle the roasted sesame seed powder and mix well.
    Sprinkle the aamchur powder.
    Add in the lemon juice.
    Mix in the strips of yellow bell peppers and the pomegranate arils.
    Add in the salt, sliced lemon and the chopped walnuts just before serving.
 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF FOOD
COMMENT
Print this article
A Cold Soup For A Hot Summer Day
A Cold Soup For A Hot Summer Day
Recipe: Healthy, Hearty Lentil Stew
Recipe: Healthy, Hearty Lentil Stew
Recipe: Jayanti's Kairi Panna
Recipe: Jayanti's Kairi Panna
GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
GT Vs PBKS: Who Batted Best? VOTE!
Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'
Meet 'THE BOSS!!!!'
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Iran-Israel Flare-Up Tests India's Oil Reserves
Mutual funds sought smallcap treasures in a sea of red
Mutual funds sought smallcap treasures in a sea of red

More like this

A Thanda-Thanda-Cool-Cool Drink!

A Thanda-Thanda-Cool-Cool Drink!

Recipe: Summer Fig Rocket Salad

Recipe: Summer Fig Rocket Salad

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances