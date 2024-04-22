Recipe: Refreshing Cucumber Salad

The market is filled with fresh, vibrant summer veggies that can be tossed together to make a cooling Indian-style Cucumber Salad.

Have it as a salad meal or a side dish -- it abounds with flavours and textures and is just the thing for the heat. The lemon juice ties the it together, along with the spicy dressing of green chillies and oil.

You can serve the cucumber concoction with Chef Ravi Kiran's Four Millet Soup, Chef Satish Arora's JRD Club Sandwich, or Nadiya's Creamy Mushroom And Peas Risotto.

Cucumber Salad

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Serves: 2

Ingredients

3 medium-sized cucumbers

2 green chillies, chopped

1 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp red chilly powder

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp oil

½ tsp aamchur or dried mango powder

1 neebu or lemon, juiced + 1 lemon, sliced

2 tbsp til or sesame seeds

¼ cup walnuts

Pomegranate arils or seed pods, optional

1 yellow Shimla mirchi or yellow capsicum/bell pepper, cut into long strips, optional

Pinch salt

Method