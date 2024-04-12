Recipe: Chilled Basil Zucchini Walnut Soup

As the temperature zoom upwards, you'll need fluids to keep refreshed and energised.

Aerated drinks are laden with sugar and if you're the calorie-conscious one, you'll need a glass of fresh juice minus the sugar. Or better opt for a bowl of chilled vegetable soup.

This Basil Zucchini Walnut Soup is good nourishment and will leave you feeling good about yourself. The basil leaves give it a lovely flavour and the yoghurt lends the creaminess.

Basil Zucchini Walnut Soup

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil + extra for the garnish

225 gm shallots or small white onions, halved and thinly sliced

1 tsp fresh thyme (take the very fine leaves off the stem)

4 garlic pods, thinly sliced

900 gm zucchini, cut into thick rounds, skin on

¼ tsp black pepper, freshly ground

4 cups vegetable broth (please see the note below)

2 cups walnut halves, toasted + plus more for garnish

3 cups fresh basil leaves + extra for garnish

1 cup plain, low-fat yoghurt

1 tsp lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp salt

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.

When it shimmers, add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, for about 5 minutes.

Add the thyme, garlic and cook until fragrant.

Stir in the zucchini, salt, and the pepper.

Reduce the heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the zucchini is very soft, about 10 minutes.

Add in the vegetable broth and simmer until the zucchini is falling apart, for about 20 minutes more.

Take off heat and cool a little.

When it shimmers, add the shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, for about 5 minutes. Add the thyme, garlic and cook until fragrant. Stir in the zucchini, salt, and the pepper. Reduce the heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the zucchini is very soft, about 10 minutes. Add in the vegetable broth and simmer until the zucchini is falling apart, for about 20 minutes more. Take off heat and cool a little. Place half of the zucchini mixture and half of the walnuts in a food processor and process until smooth, for at least 2 minutes.

Transfer to a medium-sized bowl.

Then repeat the grinding process for the remaining walnuts and remaining zucchini mixture and addto the already pureed mixture.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Transfer to a medium-sized bowl. Then repeat the grinding process for the remaining walnuts and remaining zucchini mixture and addto the already pureed mixture. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Meanwhile, blend or puree the basil leaves, yoghurt, and the lemon juice together until smooth in a mixer.

Chill in the fridge too.

Chill in the fridge too. Just before serving, stir in yoguhrt mixture.

Serve topped with the remaining chopped walnuts, a drizzle of olive oil, and a few torn basil leaves.

Editor's Note: Liquid broth is available in some gourmet food stores. Or substitute the vegetable broth by combining 2 vegetable soup cubes or 2 vegetable broth/bouillon cube or 2 tsp vegetable broth/bouillon powder with 4 cups boiling water.

To make vegetable broth from scratch by boiling 4-5 cups water with 1-2 large roughly chopped carrots, 3 stalks roughly chopped celery with leaves, 2 medium onions chopped in chunks, 5-6 whole black peppercorns, 2 tsp salt, 4 tbsp chopped parsley with stems, 2 laung or cloves, 5 pods garlic, 2 tej patta or bay leaves till vegetables are tender and the water is steeped with the flavour of the vegetables and spices.

Strain and use 4 cups for this recipe.