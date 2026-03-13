Recipe: Sunita's Carrot Halwa Laddoos

Sunita Harisinghani tranforms traditional carrot halwa into bite-sized Gajjar Halwa Laddoos that will make your sweet tooth dizzy with excitement.

Made with fresh carrots, preferably red, nuts and cardamom, we guarantee you will love them!

Mangalorean dishes are her speciality given that she has Mangaluru roots, but she cooks a range of north Indian dishes including many Sindhi favourites.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Ingredients

Servings: Makes 12-15 laddoos

½ kg carrots, preferably the red variety, grated

5 tbsp ghee

300 gm sugar

½ itre milk

100 gm milk powder

15 cashews, powdered

15 almonds, powdered

1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Pinch salt

Few cashews, for gatnish

Method

Heat 4 tbsp of the ghee in a thick-bottomed saucepan or a kadhai.

Once hot, add in the carrots and saute for 12-15 minutes.

Add in the milk and cook till it it dries up.

Now mix in the sugar and the remaining 1 tbsp ghee and stir continuously.

Add in the milk powder, cashew powder, almond powder and the salt.

Keep stirring till it thickens and becomes dry.

Take off heat and cool.

Then take the halwa out of the fridge and mould into laddoos of about 1½-inch diameter or any other desired shape.

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.