Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Sunita's Carrot Halwa Laddoos

Recipe: Sunita's Carrot Halwa Laddoos

By SUNITA HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 13:04 IST

Sunita Harisinghani tranforms traditional carrot halwa into bite-sized Gajjar Halwa Laddoos that will make your sweet tooth dizzy with excitement.

Made with fresh carrots, preferably red, nuts and cardamom, we guarantee you will love them!

Mangalorean dishes are her speciality given that she has Mangaluru roots, but she cooks a range of north Indian dishes including many Sindhi favourites. 

Gajar Halwa Laddoo

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Ingredients

Servings: Makes 12-15 laddoos

  • ½ kg carrots, preferably the red variety, grated
  • 5 tbsp ghee
  • 300 gm sugar
  • ½ itre milk
  • 100 gm milk powder
  • 15 cashews, powdered
  • 15 almonds, powdered
  • 1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • Pinch salt
  • Few cashews, for gatnish

Method

  • Heat 4 tbsp of the ghee in a thick-bottomed saucepan or a kadhai.
    Once hot, add in the carrots and saute for 12-15 minutes.
    Add in the milk and cook till it it dries up.
    Now mix in the sugar and the remaining 1 tbsp ghee and stir continuously.
    Add in the milk powder, cashew powder, almond powder and the salt.
    Keep stirring till it thickens and becomes dry.
    Take off heat and cool.
  • Refrigerate the halwa for 30 minutes.
    Then take the halwa out of the fridge and mould into laddoos of about 1½-inch diameter or any other desired shape.
  • Garnish with cashews and store in an air-tight box in the refrigerator.

Sunita Harisinghani

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.

 
SUNITA HARISINGHANI

