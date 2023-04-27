Recipe: Summer Chaat With Nuts

As temperatures rise, it may be a good time to turn to filling salads packed with goodness.

Shumaila Chauhan's Summer Chaat is a little khatta thanks to the raw mango and imli and meetha because of the sugar.

It gets its tanginess from the lemon juice, and the spice from the green chillies.

Dig in!

Shumaila looks for all kinds of healthy but tasty recipes that will tickle taste buds. Her pics -- she's a food photog -- always make the fare look wickedly good.

Summer Chaat

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup kala channa or black chickpeas

1 cup walnuts, chopped

2 tbsp oil

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp or less chopped green chillies

1 tbsp dhania or coriander powder

¼ cup or less tamarind pulp

1 tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp green chutney

2 tbsp chopped cucumber

½ raw mango, peeled, chopped, optional

½ tsp chaat masala

1 tbsp sugar

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Water

Method

Soak the black chickpeas in 4 cups water for 4 hours at least or overnight.

Drain the excess water and transfer the chickpeas into a pressure cooker.

Add enough water and cook over medium-high heat till soft for 1 whistle.

Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 15 minutes.

Take off heat and wait for the pressure to release.

Strain out the water and keep the cooked channa aside.

Add the cooked channa, ginger paste, chopped green chillies, coriander powder, chopped walnuts.

Saute for about 1 minute.

Add the salt, tamarind pulp.

Cook for 3-4 minutes over low heat.

Add the green chutney, lemon juice, roasted cumin powder, chopped onion, tomato, cucumber, chaat masala, chopped raw mango, sugar and mix.

Take off heat and serve immediately.

Editor's Note: For a Jain version of this salad, skip the onions and use 2 tsp saunth or ginger powder instead of fresh ginger.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shumaila Chauhan

Shumaila Chauhan is the creator of the food blog Novice Housewife.