Recipe: Stuffed Shahi Tukda

Little parcels of bread dipped in creamy rabri and garnished with walnuts and rose petals will steal the show at any dinner table.

Chef Neha Deepak Shah's Stuffed Shahi Tukda filled with khoya, have the right flavours to cure your midweek sweet lusting.

Says Chef Neha on her FB site: 'Cooking is like love, it should be entered into with passion or not at all. For me, it came naturally'.

Stuffed Shahi Tukda

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients

3-4 slices bread, the crusts cut off



Ghee for frying the stuffed bread rolls later

For the filling

1 cup whole roasted walnuts

2 tbsp ghee

½ cup mava or khoya or milk solids

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

2 tsp rose water

Dried rose petals

¼ to ½ cup sugar or as per taste

For the instant rabri

½ tin condensed milk

1 cup milk

Sugar per taste

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Few saffron strands, soaked in water

2 tsp milk powder

For the garnish

Dried rose petals

Walnuts

Silver leaf

Method

Grind the roasted walnuts coarsely in a mixer/blender.

Or crush them. Heat ghee in a frying pan and add the ground walnuts.

Roast them lightly over medium heat, stirring constantly.

Crumble the khoya and add to the pan and mix well with walnuts.

Cook until the mixture turns crumbly.

Add the cardamom powder and the rose water.

Cook for another few minutes.

Mix in the dried rose petals.

Take off heat and keep aside to cool.

Then add the sugar per taste to the walnut filling.

Add the milk and keep cooking and stirring over medium heat.

Add the saffron water, cardamom powder and milk powder.

Cook for a few minutes more and take off heat.

Keep aside.

Now place 2-3 tsp of the prepared filling in the centre of a slice.

Apply some water to the edges of the bread, roll up tightly and seal it by pressing the wet edges together.

Repeat for the other slices.

Meanwhile, heat ghee in a frying pan and slightly toast the rolls from all sides.

Divide each toasted roll into 2 parts.

Pour some rabri into a bowl and place the rolls in it.

Pour the remaining rabri over it.

Garnish with chopped walnuts, silver leaf and dried rose petals.

Serve warm.

Editor's Note: For a vegan version of this recipe, substitute milk and condensed milk with coconut milk and/or almond milk and ghee with cashew butter. Skip the milk powder and the khoya.

For a slightly lesser sugar take on the dessert recipe, use stevia powder instead of sugar. Each brand of stevia has its own stevia for sugar substitution ratio provided on its packing.

A contestant on MasterChef India Season 4, Chef Neha Deepak Shah is the co-founder of Meraaki Kitchen and Cafe White Sage in Jaipur.