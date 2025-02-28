Recipe: Smita's Karandi Or Prawn Relish

Karandi relish, which is somewhere between a main-course prawn dish and a chutney, will upgrade an ordinary meal considerably, adding a special seafood flavour. Smita Kotian’s recipe calls for a little green mango, green chilly, and kokum as well.

Smita loves cooking good food. In her family she is especially known for her fish curries, particularly surmai (kingfish) and her Aamti.

Karandi

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

200 gm karandi or tiny prawns

3 medium-sized onions, chopped

1 kairi or green raw mango, finely chopped

1 green chilly

4-5 curry leaves

1 tsp Kashmiri chilly powder

Pinch haldi or turmeric powder

2 tsp Malwani masala, preferably locate a homemade brand or else use Bedekar or Kubal

4-5 pods garlic, finely chopped

2 tbsp oil

3-4 pieces kokum, soaked in a little warm water

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Method

Clean the karandi and soak in hot water for 15 minutes.

Keep aside.

Saute for a minute and then add the onions. Once browned, add the kairi, turmeric powder, salt, Kashmiri chilly and the Malwani masala. Mix well. Now add the karandi. Cover with a plate of water -- this helps the karandi cook well.

Cook for 10 minutes. Add the green chilly, kokum water. Mix well. Let it cook for another 5 minutes Garnish with coriander leaves

Serve hot with rice/jowar bhakri and Sol Kadi

Smita Kotian lives in Mira Road, a township north of Mumbai.