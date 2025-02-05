Sarab's Lime Pickle Khoya-Loaded Potatoes

Chef Sarab Kapoor works on a brand new dish!
She stuffs alu or potato croquettes with a little lime pickle and somee khoya (milk solids) to get Lime Pickle Khoya-Loaded Potatoes.
The pickle adds a spicy, lemony kick. The khoya provides richness. The ultimate result is a potato snack with a burst of tangy Indian flavour.
Reserve this recipe for your next party at home; makes for a great cocktail snack or starter.
Chef Kapoor's journey into food has had many unusual stops -- acting, television hosting, cookbook writing.
Lime Pickle Khoya-Loaded Potatoes
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
- 6 medium-sized potatoes, boiled, peeled, mashed
- 50 gm cheddar cheese, grated
- ¾ cup bread crumbs
- ½ tsp white pepper powder
- 1 tbsp corn flour
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- Bread crumbs to coating the croquettes
- Oil for frying
For the stuffing:
- 4 tbsp khoya or milk solids
- 3 tbsp lime pickle
- 2 tbsp raisins, chopped
- 1 tsp sugar, optional
- Salt to taste, just a pinch or less (the pickle also has salt)
Method
- Grind all the stuffing ingredients.
Keep aside.
- Mix the potatoes, cheese, corn flour, bread crumbs, salt, pepper.
Make into lime-sized balls.
Flatten each ball on your palm and place about ½ tsp of stuffing on it.
Mould into a croquette shape.
- Roll in the bread crumbs and shallow fry, till golden brown.
Serve hot.
Editor's Note: Serve with ketchup, or chilly sauce. Or better still kashundi or Bengali mustard paste.
Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore and is a television personality, cookbook author and culinary consultant.