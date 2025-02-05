HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sarab's Lime Pickle Khoya-Loaded Potatoes

By Chef SARAB KAPOOR
2 Minutes Read
February 05, 2025 16:24 IST

Chef Sarab Kapoor works on a brand new dish!

She stuffs alu or potato croquettes with a little lime pickle and somee khoya (milk solids) to get Lime Pickle Khoya-Loaded Potatoes.

The pickle adds a spicy, lemony kick. The khoya provides richness. The ultimate result is a potato snack with a burst of tangy Indian flavour.

Reserve this recipe for your next party at home; makes for a great cocktail snack or starter.

Chef Kapoor's journey into food has had many unusual stops -- acting, television hosting, cookbook writing. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chef Sarab Kapoor

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 6 medium-sized potatoes, boiled, peeled, mashed
  • 50 gm cheddar cheese, grated
  • ¾ cup bread crumbs
  • ½ tsp white pepper powder
  • 1 tbsp corn flour
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • Bread crumbs to coating the croquettes
  • Oil for frying

For the stuffing:

  • 4 tbsp khoya or milk solids
  • 3 tbsp lime pickle
  • 2 tbsp raisins, chopped
  • 1 tsp sugar, optional
  • Salt to taste, just a pinch or less (the pickle also has salt)

Method

  • Grind all the stuffing ingredients.
    Keep aside.
  • Mix the potatoes, cheese, corn flour, bread crumbs, salt, pepper.
    Make into lime-sized balls.
    Flatten each ball on your palm and place about ½ tsp of stuffing on it.
    Mould into a croquette shape.
  • Roll in the bread crumbs and shallow fry, till golden brown.
    Serve hot.

Editor's Note: Serve with ketchup, or chilly sauce. Or better still kashundi or Bengali mustard paste.

Chef Sarab Kapoor

Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore and is a television personality, cookbook author and culinary consultant.

 
Chef SARAB KAPOOR
