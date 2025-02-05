Sarab's Lime Pickle Khoya-Loaded Potatoes

Chef Sarab Kapoor works on a brand new dish!

She stuffs alu or potato croquettes with a little lime pickle and somee khoya (milk solids) to get Lime Pickle Khoya-Loaded Potatoes.

The pickle adds a spicy, lemony kick. The khoya provides richness. The ultimate result is a potato snack with a burst of tangy Indian flavour.

Reserve this recipe for your next party at home; makes for a great cocktail snack or starter.

Chef Kapoor's journey into food has had many unusual stops -- acting, television hosting, cookbook writing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chef Sarab Kapoor

Lime Pickle Khoya-Loaded Potatoes

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

6 medium-sized potatoes, boiled, peeled, mashed

50 gm cheddar cheese, grated

¾ cup bread crumbs

½ tsp white pepper powder

1 tbsp corn flour

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Bread crumbs to coating the croquettes

Oil for frying

For the stuffing:

4 tbsp khoya or milk solids

3 tbsp lime pickle

2 tbsp raisins, chopped

1 tsp sugar, optional

Salt to taste, just a pinch or less (the pickle also has salt)

Method

Grind all the stuffing ingredients.

Make into lime-sized balls.

Flatten each ball on your palm and place about ½ tsp of stuffing on it.

Mould into a croquette shape.

Make into lime-sized balls. Flatten each ball on your palm and place about ½ tsp of stuffing on it. Mould into a croquette shape. Roll in the bread crumbs and shallow fry, till golden brown.

Serve hot.

Editor's Note: Serve with ketchup, or chilly sauce. Or better still kashundi or Bengali mustard paste.

Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore and is a television personality, cookbook author and culinary consultant.