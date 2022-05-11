Recipe: Simple, Delicious Sai Bhaji

Sai Bhaji is a traditional leafy Sindhi preparation, but this version is adapted from how Rajendraji, the late Bihari cook of a friend, and Raju, the UP gent, who would occasionally temp at my home, would make it.

As nutritious as it is, whenever I make this simple recipe of dal packed with greens, with a faint tantalising taste of dill, and serve it with warm rotis, it's wiped out by the family and the folks are scraping the pot for more.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yummy O Yummy /Wikimedia Commons

Sai Bhaji

Serves 3

Ingredients

1 small bundle khatta palak or Indian sorrel, leaves only

½ of a fat bundle spinach

¾ cup channa dal, soaked for a few hours or longer

1-2 tbsp oil or butter or ghee

4-5 sprigs sua or dill, chopped, not the stems

1 large tomato, finely chopped

6-7 pods garlic, finely chopped

1-inch piece ginger, cut into thin sticks

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 long green chillies, finely chopped

2½ cups water

Slices of lemon, for serving

Method

In a pressure cooker, fry the garlic in the oil or ghee or butter till light brown, over medium heat.

Add the onions, tomato, chillies and fry a little more.

Add the unchopped greens, dal, dill water and close the cooker.

Take off heat cool and then open the cooker and mash so the greens are well blended.

Add a little more water if too thick and warm.

Note: The amount of dill you add is crucial and the hallmark of this recipe. It should be enough to add a light accent that's not recognisable as dill. Too much dill, which can be an overpowering, will ruin the recipe and too little will make it insipid.

For a Jain version of this preparation, skip the ginger, garlic and onion and use plenty of chopped spring onion greens, a generous pinch of asafoetida and a generous inch of ginger powder.

