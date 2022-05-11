News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Simple, Delicious Sai Bhaji

Recipe: Simple, Delicious Sai Bhaji

By ZELDA PANDE
May 11, 2022 12:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sai Bhaji is a traditional leafy Sindhi preparation, but this version is adapted from how Rajendraji, the late Bihari cook of a friend, and Raju, the UP gent, who would occasionally temp at my home, would make it.

As nutritious as it is, whenever I make this simple recipe of dal packed with greens, with a faint tantalising taste of dill, and serve it with warm rotis, it's wiped out by the family and the folks are scraping the pot for more.

Sai Bhaji

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yummy O Yummy/Wikimedia Commons

Sai Bhaji

Serves 3

Ingredients

  • 1 small bundle khatta palak or Indian sorrel, leaves only
  • ½ of a fat bundle spinach
  • ¾ cup channa dal, soaked for a few hours or longer
  • 1-2 tbsp oil or butter or ghee
  • 4-5 sprigs sua or dill, chopped, not the stems
  • 1 large tomato, finely chopped
  • 6-7 pods garlic, finely chopped
  • 1-inch piece ginger, cut into thin sticks
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 2 long green chillies, finely chopped
  • 2½ cups water
  • Slices of lemon, for serving

Method

  • In a pressure cooker, fry the garlic in the oil or ghee or butter till light brown, over medium heat.
    Add the onions, tomato, chillies and fry a little more.
    Add the unchopped greens, dal, dill water and close the cooker.
  • Cook for 5-6 whistles.
    Take off heat cool and then open the cooker and mash so the greens are well blended.
    Add a little more water if too thick and warm.
  • Serve hot with warm chapattis and slices of lemon.

Note: The amount of dill you add is crucial and the hallmark of this recipe. It should be enough to add a light accent that's not recognisable as dill. Too much dill, which can be an overpowering, will ruin the recipe and too little will make it insipid.

For a Jain version of this preparation, skip the ginger, garlic and onion and use plenty of chopped spring onion greens, a generous pinch of asafoetida and a generous inch of ginger powder.

This dal and roti pairs well with Hitesh Harisinghani's Sindhi-Style Mutton

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
ZELDA PANDE
COMMENT
Print this article
Zelda Pande's Gourmet Thayir Sadam
Zelda Pande's Gourmet Thayir Sadam
How to make Seyal Phulka with leftover rotis
How to make Seyal Phulka with leftover rotis
Recipe: Sindhi-Style Mutton
Recipe: Sindhi-Style Mutton
Sensex ends in red for 4th day; bank stocks buck trend
Sensex ends in red for 4th day; bank stocks buck trend
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
Al Jazeera says Israel shot and killed its journalist
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
282 skeletons of 1857 'mutiny' soldiers found
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held
Mohali attack: History-sheeter from Tarn Taran held

More like this

How to make authentic Sindhi curry

How to make authentic Sindhi curry

Zelda's Mushroom-Tofu Lettuce Wraps

Zelda's Mushroom-Tofu Lettuce Wraps

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances