Recipe: Sahana's Sajjige Roti

Sajjige Rotti is often the breakfast at Sahana Shetty's Mumbai home.

Her rottis are made from rava or semolina, although she is a staunch loyalist for millets. A pharmacist turned baker, do read Sahana's story.

These rottis are a quick rustle-up and can even be munched while travelling to work. Or pack it in your kids' lunch dabbas. But the ideal way to have it this season is rolled up with a cuppa, while you watch the rains.

The best part: These savoury pancakes won't burn a hole in your pocket and taste good with a basic coconut chutney.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sahana Shetty

Sajjige Rotti

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 cups rava or semolina

1 ½ cup yoghurt

1 green chilly, chopped

½ cup chopped fresh sua or dill leaves, optional

1 onion, chopped

3 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 cup grated fresh coconut

Ghee to fry the rottis

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

Method

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients together.

Knead well using your hands and keep aside for 10 minutes.

Divide the dough into about 10 balls of 2-inch diameter.

Grease with some ghee.

Add a ball to the tava.

Dip your fingers in a bowl of water, and using the tip of your fingers, start flattening the ball on all sides to form a round rotti.

As this will take time, make sure the tava/pan is placed over low heat.

Cook the rotti for 5 minutes on one side until crisp and flip.

Let it cook on the other side and then take off heat.

Repeat the process with all the dough balls.

Serve warm with chutney.

Editor's Note: For recipes for chutney, choose any of Mini Ribeiro's Six Chutneys To Make Your Mouth Water.

For a recipe for green chutney use Lahu Kapudskar's Mint-Dhania Chutney. You could add in a quarter of a fresh coconut to make it a green chutney with coconut.

Sahana Shetty is a food blogger with a degree in pharmacy. Post-marriage, her need to rustle up a meal for the family got her passionate about cooking. South Indian food, especially Mangalorean cuisine, is her specialty, but she enjoys baking and making dishes from other states of India as well.

She blogs at Sahana's Food Passion.

You can follow her videos at Sahana Shetty's Kitchen.