Recipe: Bareda Ireta Gatti Or Steamed Rice Pancake

By NIRANJINI BOLOOR
September 21, 2022 12:58 IST
The Mangalorean breakfast of Bareda Ireta Gatti is a savoury green chilly-flavoured rice pancake that can also be had for lunch.

To make a sweet version of this recipe, swap the curry leaves and green chillies for jaggery and cardamom powder and serve it for breakfast or at the the closing of a meal as a sweet.

Niranjini Boloor, 70, is a south Mumbai-based homemaker who turns out to perfection Mangalorean delicacies for her family.

Chicken Sukka, Mangalorean Fish Curry and Bangude Pulimunchi are some of the Niranjini Specials.

Photograph and Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Bareda Ireta Gatti

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 250 gm parboiled raw rice
  • ½ of a fresh coconut, grated
  • 10-12 curry patta or leaves, torn
  • 2-3 green chillies, finely chopped
  • 2 large banana leaves
  • Salt to taste
  • Water

Method

  • Wash the rice well and soak for 6 hours.
    Drain the excess water and transfer into a blender.
    Add salt and little water.
    Grind until it's a smooth, thick, dough-like batter, thicker than dosa batter (please see video below).
    Transfer the batter into a bowl and add the grated coconut, torn curry leaves, chopped green chillies.
    Mix well.
    Cut the banana leaf into 8 inch by 8 inch-size pieces.
    Take a portion of the batter and spread on one side of the leaf and then fold the leaf over to close the batter in.
  • Heat sufficient water in a steamer.
    Place the filled banana leaves on a perforated plate in the steamer.
    Steam for 20 minutes.
    To check if cooked, the leaf should separate from the pancake without sticking.
    Serve hot with chicken or fish curry or coconut chutney.

Editor's Note: Bareda Ireta Gatti may be had with Satya Raghava's Mangalore Chicken Sukka or Ramanunni Nair's South Indian Ghee Chicken Curry.

Or team it with Divya Nair's Coconut Chutney from this recipe.

WATCH: How to make Bareda Ireta Gatti.

NIRANJINI BOLOOR
