Recipe: Healthy Alu Beet Roti

Sunita Harisinghani's Alu Beet Roti will bring both taste and vibrancy to any table with its the bright red colour.

It doesn't need to be prepped in advance and will make your breakfast satisfyingly savoury and delicious. It can be had by itself with a cup of hot chai.

Sunita makes a range of Sindhi and Mangalorean delights.

Alu Beet Roti

Serves: 2

Ingredients

200 gm rava or semolina

100 gm powdered oats

150 gm or more yoghurt

1 medium-sized beetroot, finely grated

1 medium-sized potato, finely grated

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 tsp green chilly-ginger paste

2 tsp til or sesame seeds + 2 pinches for sprinkling on top

12-15 curry leaves

Oil or ghee

Handful green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Water

Handful chopped additional fresh vegetables of choice, like carrots, French Beans, peas, optional

Method

In a bowl add the rava, powdered oats, jeera, green chilly-ginger paste, chopped onions, grated beetroot, grated potato, yoghurt, curry leaves, chopped coriander leaves, salt.

At this stage, add vegetables of choice like chopped carrots, chopped French beans, peas.

Mix well.

Add water so the mixture has the consistency of idli batter.

Keep aside for 15 minutes and then again check the consistency of the batter.

If it's too thick, add a little water or more yoghurt.

Once hot, add 1 tsp sesame seeds.

Let it splutter.

Pour a ladleful of the batter and spread it out in a circular motion.

Drizzle oil or ghee on top and sprinkle a pinch of sesame seeds.

Cover the pan and let it cook for 2-3 minutes.

Flip the roti over and let it cook for another 2-3 minutes covered again.

Repeat the process for the remaining batter.

Serve hot with a cup of tea.

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.