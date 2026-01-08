Rose Harissa Fettuccini is Chef Sarab Kapoor's elegant adaptation of a traditional creamy Italian pasta.

The harissa paste provides a layering of gentle heat and also a smoky depth. And the yoghurt is a surprising addition, lending a mellow tang.

Photograph: Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

Recipe: Rose Harissa Fettuccini

Ingredients

For the pasta:

300 gm fettuccini or a pasta of your choice

Water, for boiling the pasta

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

For the sauce:

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 pods garlic, minced

100 gm cherry tomatoes

To blend into a harissa paste:

4 dried red chillies, boiled until soft

½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp sonf or fennel powder

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

2 tsp smoked paprika

2 tsp tomato paste or sun-dried tomato paste

2 tsp edible rose petals

1 tsp rose water

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

For serving:

2 tbsp chopped parsley, chopped

2 tbsp sliced olives

½ cup hung yoghurt or sour cream + extra for serving

Edible flowers, optional

Method

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil over high heat.

Cook the fettuccini until al dente according to packet instructions.

Drain and keep aside.

Keep aside.

Heat the olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add the chopped onion and sauté until soft and translucent.

Add the minced garlic and cook for another 30 seconds until fragrant.

No add the cherry tomatoes and cook for 2–3 minutes more until slightly softened.

Stir in the prepared harissa paste, salt and 1 cup of water.

Cook the sauce for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it thickens and the flavours meld together.

Add in the cooked pasta to the sauce along with the chopped parsley, sliced olives.

Toss well until evenly coated and heated through.

Editor's Note: If you aren't partial to rose, consider adding an equivalent amount of pomegranate syrup which is often a preferred ingredient in Middle Eastern cuisine.