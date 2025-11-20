Kashmiri Recipes: Gustaba, Chaman Kaliya

The entire multi-course spread of Kashmiri cuisine is referred to as Wazwan.

It is a word synonymous with a formal Kashmiri banquet and also the extravagant, indulgent entire Kashmiri gastronomic experience, that awakens all the senses and satisfies so many gustatory urges.

Wazwan may be over 36 courses, cooked by a team of chefs who are called wazas, under the supervision of a vasta waza or the master chef. Vasta wazas are said to be descendants of the cooks from Samarkand.

The food is characterised by thick gravies utilising copious amounts of yoghurt, spices and dried fruits, and is usually cooked in ghee.

Kashmiri cuisine has strong influences from Persian and Central Asian cuisine. Reflected too are Mughal era styles, which favours cooking methods like slow simmering over a low flame, thus elevating the flavours.

It has evolved over the centuries and the spices and ingredients used, along with the cooking methods, are what impart the nuanced flavours, characteristic of this way of cooking.

Local ingredients -- saffron, asafoetida, fennel seeds -- are more often than not the spices that give iconic Kashmiri dishes their strong and flavourful aroma.

Seasons and availability of fresh produce dictate the ingredients, some of which are dried and used in the winter months.

Typical Wazwan dishes are Rista or tender-cooked meatballs in a red gravy; Gustaba or meatballs in a yoghurt gravy; Rogan Josh or a slowly-simmered lamb curry; Tabak Maaz or mutton cooked in milk and then fried in ghee.

Kashmiri Pandit cuisine overflows equally with delicacies -- Rajma Gogji, a kidney bean and turnip stew; Modur Pulaav, a sweet rice preparation with nuts and raisins; Lyodoor Tschaman, a piquant cottage cheese curry; and Nadir Haaq, lotus stems or nadroo is cooked with haak or collard greens.

Adrika Anand goes hunting for Kashmiri recipes. From Chef Nalini Sadhu -- who started Matamaal with her husband Surender, a Kashmiri restaurant with two branches in the National Capital Region, and one more in Pune -- she sources the Kashmiri Pandit recipe for Tschaman Kaliya, also called Chaman Kaliya or Lyedar Tschaman, a rich Kashmiri paneer dish.

Kashmir is known for the excellent quality of its paneer and when prepared in the innovative Valley style with spices and no onion and garlic, you get a paneer far more splendid than anything you have had before.

Adrika approached Chef Bilal Reshi for a classic Gustaba recipe. Waza Reshi is a chef at Wazwan Stories, a popular eatery of Srinagar, known for the quality of its Wazwan. Gustaba is a very representative dish from the state and is meatballs in a delicately-spiced yoghurt curry usually served at weddings and for special occasions.

Waza Reshi's recipe is for 100 meatballs! We have pared it down to a recipe that caters to 5-6.

This is a 100 per cent traditional recipe and definitely not an easy dish to cook at home. Most will find creating the meat paste by hand not easy to accomplish. An easy short cut would be to buy pre-minced mutton and mince it once more at home in a grinder and wash it well and make the gustaba balls out of it.

Come let's roll up our sleeves, sharpen the knives, pull out spices and begin cooking these Kashmiri delights!

Lyedar Tschaman

Recipe by Chef Nalini Sadhu

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

½ kg paneer or cottage cheese, cut into cubes

1 cup full-fat milk

1 tbsp mustard oil

¼ tsp hing or asafoetida

1½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp sonf or fennel powder

1 tsp saunth or dry ginger powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

½ cup water

500 ml mustard oil, for deep frying the paneer

Few strands kesar or saffron for garnish

Whole spices:

½ tsp kalonji or nigella/black cumin seeds

2-3 lavang or cloves, lightly crushed

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

3 pods green elaichi or green cardamom, lightly crushed

1 stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 pod kala/bara elaichi or black cardamom, lightly crushed

Method

Heat the mustard oil in a deep saucepan or a kadhai, over medium-high heat, and deep fry the cottage cheese cubes in batches until golden brown.

Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate and keep aside.

Once the oil is hot, add in the asefoetida, jeera.

Once the jeera crackles, add in the remaining whole spices, except the kalonji.

Now add the turmeric, salt and cook for a few seconds and then add about ½ cup water.

Once the water comes to a boil, add in the milk along with the ginger powder, fennel powder, cottage cheese and simmer until the gravy liquid is reduced by half -- it should have a thin, yet viscous consistency.

Take off heat, garnish with the kalonji and saffron .

Gustaba

Recipe by Chef Bilal Reshi

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients

For the gustaba meat paste balls or mutton gande:

3 kg boneless mutton, very well washed

1-3 pods kala/bara elaichi or black cardamom, crushed

Salt to taste, about 3-4 tsp

Water

2 ½ litres mutton broth with salt, made from mutton bones

125 gm fried shallot onion paste

For the yoghurt gravy or yakhni:

5 kg yoghurt, beaten

¼ kg ghee

2½ litres mutton broth with salt, made from mutton bones

3-4 pods green elaichi or cardamom

3-4 lavang or cloves

25 gm saunth or ginger powder

12-15 gm sonf or fennel seed powder

15 tbsp garlic paste

Small handful dried mint leaves

Method

For making the gustaba or meat paste balls:

The lean pieces of mutton, portion by portion, are beaten on a smooth stone or silora or silbatta using a wooden hammer or mallet until it forms a coarse paste.

The fat pieces are minced separately and added to the lean mince.

Then add the bara elaichi and salt to the mince and beat again until mixture blends uniformly.

Add small amounts of water, while beating to form a smooth elastic paste.

For cooking the gustaba:

In a large saucepan, bring the mutton broth to a boil over medium heat.

Gently add the meat balls to the boiling gravy.

Cook until half done and firm.

Add the fried shallot/onion paste and continue cooking until fully done.

For the yoghurt gravy or yakhni: