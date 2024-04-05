Recipe: Pheroza And Jamshed Godrej's Baked Eggs

If you have 30 minutes to spare on a busy morning during the week or even the weekend, try out Pheroza and Jamshed Godrej's Baked Eggs.

It is extremely simple and doesn't require any out-of-the-box ingredients.

Regular pantry staples like eggs, flour, ghee, haldi, salt and maybe a couple of vegetables go into making this breakfast that is best eaten with toast.

While Jamshed is the MD of Godrej and Boyce, Pheroza is an author, art historian, and environmentalist, who has been actively involved with the CSMVS, National Gallery of Modern Art and other major cultural institutions. In 1971, she founded the reputed Cymroza Art Gallery.

The couple's recipe features in Sunita Kohli's The India Cookbook, which is 'a personal culinary journey that celebrates the friendships and good-will of well-wishers across India'.

Baked Eggs

Serves: 12

Ingredients

10 eggs whites

3 egg yolks

½ tbsp maida or all-purpose flour

1 tbsp ghee

6 green chillies, finely chopped

1 large bunch green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped

5 garlic pods, ground to a fine paste

1-inch piece ginger

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

Method

Preheat an oven to 180°C.

Beat the egg whites till stiff.

Fold the egg yolks in and beat again lightly.

Fold in the flour and the rest of the ingredients -- except the ghee -- gradually.

In a cast iron or stainless-steel frying pan, heat the ghee.

Pour in the egg mixture and when slightly set, put the pan into a preheated hot oven till it has risen and is set.

Take out of the oven and serve with toast.

Editor's Note: You might consider adding a few finely chopped vegetables into the egg batter like mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes.

Sunita Kohli is a New Delhi designer and architect. Her book is a collection of eclectic recipes from homes she has dined at in the capital and elsewhere.

This recipe was excerpted with the kind permission of the publishers, Aleph Book Company from The India Cookbook: from The Tables Of My Friends, selected and edited by Sunita Kohli.