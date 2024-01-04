Breakfast Recipe: Puff Pastry Tart

Breakfast on your mind? But want to ditch poha, upma, dosa, toast for something interesting?
Try this Puff Pastry Tart with a filling of ricotta cheese and a topping of artichokes/eggplant, walnuts and dried tomatoes.
You can also use crumbled cottage cheese or mushrooms or a boiled egg.
Non-vegetarians can opt for slices of salami or ham.
Puff Pastry Tart
Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 300 gm pack ready-rolled puff pastry, easily available in cold storage food shops
- 1 can artichoke hearts, around 165 gm drained weight or a 165 gm eggplant
- 80 gm sun-dried tomatoes, soaked
- 80 gm walnuts
- 6-8 sprigs fresh thyme
- 250 gm ricotta cheese
- Salt to taste, around ½ tsp
- Dash pepper
- 1 egg
Method
- Take the puff pastry out of the refrigerator about 10 minutes before use.
If frozen, it needs to be defrosted.
- Preheat an oven to 220°C.
- Drain the artichokes and the tomatoes.
If using an eggplant, wash and pat dry.
- Chop the artichokes in half and chop the tomatoes and the eggplant (optional).
- Coarsely chop the walnuts.
- Wash the thyme, shake dry and keep some aside for the garnish.
Pluck the leaves from the stem.
- Keep aside.
- Season the ricotta cheese with the salt and the pepper.
- Unroll the puff pastry on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
Spread the ricotta cheese.
Fold the pastry over the cheese and score lightly with a knife, crimping the edge slightly (please see the pic above)
- Beat the egg and brush the edges with it.
Top the tart with the halved/chopped artichokes/eggplant, chopped tomatoes, walnuts, thyme.
Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until golden brown.
Take out of the oven and sprinkle with the remaining thyme sprigs.
- Serve warm.