Breakfast Recipe: Puff Pastry Tart

By REDIFF FOOD
January 04, 2024 12:39 IST
Breakfast on your mind? But want to ditch poha, upma, dosa, toast for something interesting?

Try this Puff Pastry Tart with a filling of ricotta cheese and a topping of artichokes/eggplant, walnuts and dried tomatoes.

You can also use crumbled cottage cheese or mushrooms or a boiled egg.

Non-vegetarians can opt for slices of salami or ham.

 

Puff Pastry Tart

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 300 gm pack ready-rolled puff pastry, easily available in cold storage food shops
  • 1 can artichoke hearts, around 165 gm drained weight or a 165 gm eggplant
  • 80 gm sun-dried tomatoes, soaked
  • 80 gm walnuts
  • 6-8 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 250 gm ricotta cheese
  • Salt to taste, around ½ tsp
  • Dash pepper
  • 1 egg

Method

  • Take the puff pastry out of the refrigerator about 10 minutes before use.
    If frozen, it needs to be defrosted.
  • Preheat an oven to 220°C.
  • Drain the artichokes and the tomatoes.
    If using an eggplant, wash and pat dry. 
  • Chop the artichokes in half and chop the tomatoes and the eggplant (optional).
  • Coarsely chop the walnuts.
  • Wash the thyme, shake dry and keep some aside for the garnish.
    Pluck the leaves from the stem.
  • Keep aside.
  • Season the ricotta cheese with the salt and the pepper.
  • Unroll the puff pastry on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
    Spread the ricotta cheese.
    Fold the pastry over the cheese and score lightly with a knife, crimping the edge slightly (please see the pic above)
  • Beat the egg and brush the edges with it.
    Top the tart with the halved/chopped artichokes/eggplant, chopped tomatoes, walnuts, thyme.
    Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes until golden brown.
    Take out of the oven and sprinkle with the remaining thyme sprigs.
  • Serve warm.

Recipe: Veggie Salad With Chickpeas
Recipe: Palak Corn Tarts
Recipe: Jayanti Soni's Alu Bread Potli
'We've always prioritised international cricket'
IHG Hotels & Resorts plans more luxury offerings
AUS vs PAK: Warner out for 34 in farewell Test
What An Earthquake Can Do
Recipe: Nadisha's Egg Naan

Recipe: Seekh Kebab Hot Dogs

