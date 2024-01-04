Breakfast Recipe: Puff Pastry Tart

Breakfast on your mind? But want to ditch poha, upma, dosa, toast for something interesting?

Try this Puff Pastry Tart with a filling of ricotta cheese and a topping of artichokes/eggplant, walnuts and dried tomatoes.

You can also use crumbled cottage cheese or mushrooms or a boiled egg.

Non-vegetarians can opt for slices of salami or ham.

Puff Pastry Tart

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

300 gm pack ready-rolled puff pastry, easily available in cold storage food shops

1 can artichoke hearts, around 165 gm drained weight or a 165 gm eggplant

80 gm sun-dried tomatoes, soaked

80 gm walnuts

6-8 sprigs fresh thyme

250 gm ricotta cheese

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

Dash pepper

1 egg

Method