Recipe: Mayur's Jhol Momo

Everyone loves dumpling soups!

Why not season your momo broth or jhol with spices of your choice, add the dumplings, and, without much ado, you will have a creation that make it to the list of food that are good for your mood.

Jhol Momo or dumplings dunked in a bowl of warm soup are a common sight in Nepal and the Himalayan region and it's got the right amount of piquancy to nourish your soul in the gloomy weather.

Simple to make, this recipe is for the soup, in which you can add your momos of choice. Opt to buy the momos separately or make them from scratch. Buying the momos makes for a not very time-consuming preparation process.

Jhol Momo

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2 medium-sized tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 medium-sized onion, roughly chopped

2 tbsp peanuts, roasted and skinned

1 tbsp til or white sesame seeds, roasted

2-3 garlic pods, chopped

½-inch piece ginger, peeled and chopped

2 green chillies

3 dried red Kashmiri chillies

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp sugar, optional

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves

1 neebu or lemon, juiced

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Water

6-7 chicken or pork or vegetable or paneer momos, use the frozen variety available in supermarkets and on delivery apps, or make from scratch by following this recipe

Method