Chinese New Year Recipe: Steamed Dumplings

Don't think of ordering from a restaurant this weekend.

Try an authentic, budget-friendly recipe perfect to ring in the Chinese New Year on January 22.

These Steamed Chinese Dumplings may seem a tad cumbersome at first, but who doesn't want to dig into some warm, comforting dumplings on a cold, winter evening?

Shanghai Steamed Chicken Dumplings

Recipe: Kind courtesy Jia Mumbai

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

For the dough

1 cup maida or all-purpose flour

6 tbsp or 90 ml warm water

Pinch salt

For the filling

500 gm minced chicken or finely chopped vegetables, like carrots, mushrooms, beans

1 scallion or spring onion, cut into 3 pieces

3 tbsp shaoxing wine, a type of Chinese rice wine available in gourmet grocery stores, substitute with rice vinegar if needed

½ tsp sesame oil

3 tsp light soy sauce

1 tbsp grated ginger

¾ tsp sugar

3 tbsp water

Pinch ground white pepper

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Steamer

Parchment paper to line the steamer basket

For the dipping sauce

Chinese black vinegar, available in gourmet grocery stores

Ginger, thinly sliced

To serve

6-8 small bowls

Method

For the dough

In a mixing bowl, add the flour and a pinch of salt.

Add the warm water, 1 tbsp at a time, and keep mixing until the water is fully absorbed.

Using your hands, knead for 15-20 minutes until you get a smooth, semi-soft dough.

Cover with a moist cloth or plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes.

For the filling

If using chicken, transfer the ground chicken into a food processor.

Pulse for 30-60 seconds.

In a mixing bowl, add the chicken or the chopped vegetables.

Add the chopped onion, sesame oil, sugar, soya sauce, pepper, grated ginger, Chinese cooking wine, salt.

Mix until well-combined, but do not over mix.

Cover the bowl with a lid and transfer into the refrigerator until you are ready to assemble the dumplings.

For the dipping sauce

In each of the small bowls, add 1 tbsp Chinese black vinegar and a slice of ginger.

Keep aside.

For the dumplings