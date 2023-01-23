Recipe: Chilly Cheese Dim Sum

This week, spoil yourself with a batch of soft dim sums that will transport you straight to China.

Back in China, people treat themselves to dumplings with a filling of meat, pork or fish on the Chinese New Year.

The Chilly Cheese Dim Sum is perfect for vegetarians or lovers of cheese -- it features two varieties of cheese and will melt in your mouth.

Steamed to perfection, garnished with dried chilly, fried garlic and spring onion greens, it's served with a pungent hot sauce and chilly oil.

If you'd like to speed the process, opt for dim sum wrappers, or else go the traditional route and make the pastry from scratch.

Chilly Cheese Dim Sum

Recipe courtesy: Donna Deli

Servings: 20

Ingredients

For the stuffing

400 gm cream cheese, preferably Philadelphia cream cheese

100 gm mascarpone cheese

2 tbsp chopped singhara or water chestnut

1 tsp fried garlic

1 tsp chopped scallion or spring onions

1 tsp chopped dried chilly

Salt to taste

For the pastry

20 potato and wheat starch dim sum wrappers

OR

250 gm maida or all-purpose flour

Warm water

Pinch salt

To garnish

Dried chilly

Fried garlic

Chopped spring onion greens

To serve

Hot chilly sauce

Chilly oil

Method

For the stuffing

In a mixing bowl add all the ingredients.

Mix well until you get a pasty texture.

Divide the mixture into 20 portions and roll them into balls.

Keep aside.

For the pastry

In a mixing bowl, add the flour and a pinch of salt.

Add the warm water, 1 tbsp at a time, and keep mixing until the water is fully absorbed.

Using your hands, knead for 15-20 minutes until a smooth, semi-soft dough.

Cover with a moist cloth or plastic wrap and let it rest for 30 minutes.

To assemble