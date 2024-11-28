Recipe: Mayur's Black Masala Chicken Gravy

They say the best cure for a common cold is something spicy. So how about a spicy gastronomical delight to soothe the senses?

We know there is no cure actually. But this rustic spicy delicacy from rural Maharashtra is sure to make you feel better with its lovely masaledaar taste.

Kaala Chicken or Black Masala Chicken Gravy derives its name from its rich dark brown colour, which pretty much looks black. It's charred coconut and onion that gives this dish its signature taste and appearance.

The process of charring is carried out in chulha, which is a traditional stove used in villages. To ease the process and suit modern homes of cities, we will be doing same process on a gas stove.

Its scrumptious taste and country flavours make the efforts worth it!

This is a must-try recipe if you love masala-loaded chicken gravy. Pair it with chapatti, paratha, bhakris or rice for a meal that's deliciously zesty. A vegetarian or mutton version is also possible.

Black Masala Chicken Gravy

Serves 2

Ingredients

For the marination:

500 gm chicken pieces, preferably leg and breast

1 tbsp ginger-garlic-green chilly paste

½ tsp haldi or turmeric

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

For kaala vaatan or black spice mix:

2 medium-sized onions

½ dry coconut

1 garlic bulb or 6-8 garlic pods

2 mild green chillies

1 dark green chilly

Water as required

For the gravy:

4 tbsp oil

1 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp kaala masala or garam masala powder (kaala masala is available to buy online, I prefer Waghmare gavran kaala masala)

2 tej pattas or bay leaves

1 tbsp ghee, optional

1 tsp roasted kasuri methi, crushed

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

500 ml boiling hot water

½ cup fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro, for garnish

Method

Marinate the chicken with the ginger-garlic-chilly paste, salt, lemon juice, turmeric powder and keep aside for at least half hour.

Or better, keep it refrigerated overnight.

For the kaala vatan paste:

Place a metallic roaster jaali over medium heat, preferably open flame and let it heat up.

Cut the tops and roots of onions off and make a few cross slits.

Cut the tops and roots of onions off and make a few cross slits. Now place onions, coconut, chillies, garlic over the direct flame and roast until charred.

Keep turning them for even roasting and then take off heat.

Keep turning them for even roasting and then take off heat. Let all these ingredients cool down for a few minutes, then roughly chop and grind to a fine paste with a little water.

Keep aside.

For the curry:

Heat the oil in a saucepan or a kadhai.

Add marinated chicken pieces and sear over high heat for 5-7 minutes until slightly brown.

Transfer the chicken to a plate and keep aside.

Add marinated chicken pieces and sear over high heat for 5-7 minutes until slightly brown. Transfer the chicken to a plate and keep aside. In the same kadhai, add the bay leaves, turmeric, chillly powder, kaala masala, coriander powder.

Fry for a minute over medium heat.

Now add kaala vaatan paste and let it cook for 7-8 minutes.

Add the fried chicken and mix well.

Add the hot water and add more salt or spice if required.

Cover and cook over medium heat for 10-12 minutes.

Add the kasuri methi garam masala, ghee.

Give it a good stir.

Fry for a minute over medium heat. Now add kaala vaatan paste and let it cook for 7-8 minutes. Add the fried chicken and mix well. Add the hot water and add more salt or spice if required. Cover and cook over medium heat for 10-12 minutes. Add the kasuri methi garam masala, ghee. Give it a good stir. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Mayur's Note: For Kaala Chicken Sukka, skip adding water and simmer the chicken over low heat for 12 to 15 minutes.

Meat lovers can replace the chicken with same quantity of mutton for Black Mutton Gravy.

For vegetarians, any variety of baingan or eggplant or brinjal, mushrooms or raw jackfruit can be good options.

The process remains the same, only cooking time would differ.