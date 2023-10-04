Recipe: Village-Style Bamboo Chicken

Bamboo Chicken is best when cooked over charcoal using the traditional method of wood-fire cooking.
That may seem impossible for someone who lives in an apartment in a metro. Do not fret. Chef Alok Kumar Sahoo has a recipe that allows you to achieve that.
The marinated chicken is steamed and cooked inside a bamboo for a richer flavour. Can't find a bamboo steamer? Try making the dish in a puttu kutti :)
A graduate of Bhubaneshwar's Institute of Hotel Management, Chef Sahoo began his career at the Hyatt Regency, Chennai.
Bamboo Chicken
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 350 gm boneless chicken, chopped into medium-sized pieces
- 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
- 2 tsp red chilly powder
- 1 lemon or neebu, juiced
- 5 gm ginger-garlic paste
- 5 ml oil
- 5 gm green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped
- 5 gm green chillies, finely chopped
- Bamboo stem steamer (please see the pic above)
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
Method
- In a bowl, combine the chicken with the turmeric powder, salt, red chilly powder, coriander powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, coriander leaves, green chillies, lemon juice, oil.
Mix well.
Keep aside to marinate for 30 minutes to an hour.
- Shut one end of the bamboo stem steamer.
Rinse the inside of the bamboo steamer thoroughly before use.
Fill ¾ of the bamboo steamer with the marinated chicken and seal the top with balled-up banana leaves.
- If you have access to an outdoor space, place the chicken filled in the bamboo over wood charcoal, rotating all the time, till evenly roasted, about 30 minutes or less.
- Once done, take off heat.
Remove the banana leaves.
Turn the bamboo upside down onto a plate.
Serve the chicken hot with steamed rice.
- Alternatively, roast over the stove over boiling water.
Fill a large saucepan ¼ full with water and bring to a boil over high heat.
Place a stand inside the saucepan and place the chicken-filled bamboo steamer on it and keep rotating and steam cooking for 45 minutes.
Once done, follow the same serving steps given above
- If you don't have a bamboo stem steamer, use a puttu kutti (the Kerala puttu steamer) and place it over a cooker in a similar manner as the bamboo steamer.
Once done, follow the same serving steps given above.
Chef Alok Kumar Sahoo is the chef de cuisine at Novotel Vijayawada Varun.