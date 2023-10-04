News
Recipe: Village-Style Bamboo Chicken

By Chef ALOK KUMAR SAHOO
October 04, 2023 13:29 IST
Bamboo Chicken is best when cooked over charcoal using the traditional method of wood-fire cooking.

That may seem impossible for someone who lives in an apartment in a metro. Do not fret. Chef Alok Kumar Sahoo has a recipe that allows you to achieve that.

The marinated chicken is steamed and cooked inside a bamboo for a richer flavour. Can't find a bamboo steamer? Try making the dish in a puttu kutti :)

A graduate of Bhubaneshwar's Institute of Hotel Management, Chef Sahoo began his career at the Hyatt Regency, Chennai.

Bamboo Chicken

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 350 gm boneless chicken, chopped into medium-sized pieces 
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 2 tsp red chilly powder
  • 1 lemon or neebu, juiced
  • 5 gm ginger-garlic paste
  • 5 ml oil
  • 5 gm green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped
  • 5 gm green chillies, finely chopped
  • Bamboo stem steamer (please see the pic above)
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Method

  • In a bowl, combine the chicken with the turmeric powder, salt, red chilly powder, coriander powder, garam masala, ginger-garlic paste, coriander leaves, green chillies, lemon juice, oil.
    Mix well.
    Keep aside to marinate for 30 minutes to an hour.
  • Shut one end of the bamboo stem steamer.
    Rinse the inside of the bamboo steamer thoroughly before use.
    Fill ¾ of the bamboo steamer with the marinated chicken and seal the top with balled-up banana leaves.
  • If you have access to an outdoor space, place the chicken filled in the bamboo over wood charcoal, rotating all the time, till evenly roasted, about 30 minutes or less.
  • Once done, take off heat.
    Remove the banana leaves.
    Turn the bamboo upside down onto a plate.
    Serve the chicken hot with steamed rice.
  • Alternatively, roast over the stove over boiling water.
    Fill a large saucepan ¼ full with water and bring to a boil over high heat.
    Place a stand inside the saucepan and place the chicken-filled bamboo steamer on it and keep rotating and steam cooking for 45 minutes.
    Once done, follow the same serving steps given above
  • If you don't have a bamboo stem steamer, use a puttu kutti (the Kerala puttu steamer) and place it over a cooker in a similar manner as the bamboo steamer.
    Once done, follow the same serving steps given above.

Chef Alok Kumar Sahoo is the chef de cuisine at Novotel Vijayawada Varun.

Chef ALOK KUMAR SAHOO
