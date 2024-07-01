Recipe: Jayanti's Drumstick Aloo Sabji

Any time is an excellent time to eat moringa or drum sticks. Considered one of those wonder foods, it's good for blood sugar and is an anti-inflammatory and an anti-oxidant.

According to Medical News Today, moringa/drum sticks has vitamin A, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B3, vitamin C, calcium, potassium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus. Wow!

Jayanti Soni offers a vegan, gluten-free, diabetic-friendly Drumstick Aloo Sabji that tastes superb with plain parathas, bajra or wheat rotis.

The moringa pods will up the nutritional value of the dish and the crowd-pleasing potatoes add to the flavour.

The taste of this dish depends on the freshness of the vegetable, so make sure you choose the tender ones.

The more mature drumsticks are thicker, and take longer to cook.

Turn to Jayanti's recipes, to add unusual Rajasthani dishes to your daily menu.

Drumstick Aloo Sabji

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

3-4 pieces moringa (seed pods) or drumsticks, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 medium-sized potatoes, cut lengthwise into 2-inch pieces

2 medium-sized tomatoes, chopped

2 medium-sized onions, chopped

10 garlic pods, chopped

½-inch piece ginger, chopped

2 tbsp oil

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

1 tsp dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

2 tsp chilly powder

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Water, around 1 cup

Method

Heat the oil in a kadhai or saucepan over low heat.

Add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds.

Once the seeds begin to splutter, add the chopped onions, garlic, ginger.

Add the chopped tomatoes and stir.

Add the coriander powder, turmeric powder, chilly powder.

Add the salt and mix.

Keep mixing until the oil begins to separate from the paste.

Add the water.

Turn up the heat to medium and allow the curry to simmer.

Once it begins to boil, add the drumsticks and the potatoes and mix.

Cover and cook for 10 minutes.

Take off the lid and check if the vegetables are cooked.

If not, cover and cook for a few more minutes.

If you can easily cut through a piece of potato, then it's cooked.

Take off heat and serve hot with steamed rice or any Indian bread.

WATCH: How to make Drumstick Aloo Sabji.

Jayanti Soni lives in Kandivali, northwest Mumbai, and Rajasthani food is her speciality.

Photographs and video: Dhairya Soni