Recipe: Deepa's Bathua-Stuffed Parathas

When bathua or wild spinach hits the vegetable markets, after the cold season begins in India, the Mehrotras immediately make plans to cook their favourite meal -- Bathua-Stuffed Parathas. The joy is multiplied when you add a tiny bit of mustard oil while frying these sumptuous parathas.

Have a go at making Deepa Mehrotra's recipe for this unusual stuffed flatbread.



Photograph: Kind courtesy: Dharmadhyaksha /Wikimedia Commons IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes

Bathua-Stuffed Parathas

Servings 7-8

Ingredients

2 bundles bathua or wild spinach/pigsweed/goosefoot/Chenopodium album

4-5 pods garlic, crushed

1 tbsp oil for the bathua tadka + oil for frying the parathas

Mustard oil for frying the parathas

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp hing or asafetida

2 green chillies, finely chopped

For the aata dough

3 cups sifted aata or wheat flour

Water

Pinch salt

1 tbsp oil

For serving

Yoghurt

Method

For the bathua stuffing

Remove the stems from the bathua and finely chop the leaves.

In a frying pan, heat the tadka oil over medium heat and add the jeera seeds and the hing and fry for a few minutes.

Add the garlic and fry for a minute or 2 more.

Add the bathua and green chillies and fry for 4-5 minutes to dry up excess moisture of the bathua leaves.

Take off heat and cool.

For the aata dough

In a bowl, mix the aata, oil, salt and enough water to make a soft dough.

Cover and rest 15-20 minutes

Paratha assembly

Make 7-8 balls of the aata.

Roll each ball into a round circle of 3-inch diameter.

Place 2 tbsp bathua stuffing in the centre and bring the edges together like a money bag and roll into 7-inch diameter parathas.

Smear 1 tsp oil and 1 tsp mustard oil and fry for a few minutes more on both sides.

Repeat for the balance parathas.

Deepa Mehrotra hails from Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, but has been living in Mumbai for over two decades. In the family, she is famous for her recipe repertoire, especially a unique carrots and beans paneer dish. And her Chole Bhatura and a super Jackfruit Pulau.