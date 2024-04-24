News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Mayur's Khawa Poli

Recipe: Mayur's Khawa Poli

By MAYUR SANAP
April 24, 2024 13:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Khawa Poli is a traditional Maharashtrian sweet preparation quite similar to the region's famed puran poli.

As the name suggests, the stuffing is the milk khawa or mawa, derived from reduced milk, instead of puran or sweet lentils. The rich yet delicate sweetness of khawa poli is enhanced with generous teaspoons of warmed ghee.

This recipe features a basic stuffing, but you can also mix the khawa with nuts, raisins, other kinds of dried fruit and desiccated coconut.

Khawa Poli is typically served for lunch on festive occasions, like Ganesh Chaturthi, but is good for a little detour into the world of sweets on any day of the year too.

IMAGE: A mid-day lunch of khawa poli served with generous amounts of ghee on the side will guarantee a post-lunch siesta.
Photograph: Mayur Sanap

Khawa Poli

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 1 cup khawa or khoya or milk solids
  • 1½ cup maida or all-purpose flour + extra for rolling the polis
  • ½ cup icing sugar
  • ½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • ¼ tsp jaiphal or nutmeg powder
  • Salt to taste, around a pinch
  • Water for kneading the dough
  • 6 tbsp ghee + extra for kneading the dough + extra for frying the polis and serving

Method

  • Heat the 6 tbsp ghee in a kadhai or frying pan and roast the khawa in the ghee for about 10 minutes or until the mixture turns light golden.
    Take off heat and cool.
    Add in the icing sugar, cardamom powder, nutmeg powder.
    Mix well and keep aside.
  • Combine the maida along with the salt in a large bowl.
    Add a little water and knead to make a soft dough.
    Grease your palms with ghee and knead the dough further.
    Cover with a moist cloth or kitchen towel and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.
    Divide the dough into 1½-inch diameter balls.
    On a lightly-floured surface, using a belan or a rolling pin, roll out each ball into a small poori.
    Place 1 tbsp of the stuffing in the centre, bring all the edges together like a potli or moneybag, and lightly flatten.
    Using your palms, pat and press out the stuffed poli very carefully to form a round stuffed puri.
    Repeat the process for all the pooris until the filling is exhausted.
  • Heat a little ghee on a large non-stick tawa or frying pan over medium-high heat.
    Roast each poli, on both sides, until golden brown.
    Serve hot, with yet more ghee.

Mayur's Note: Instead of using only maida, go with a combination of maida and whole wheat atta, if you prefer.

If adding nuts, raisins and other dried fruits to the stuffing, make sure to chop them into tiny bits.

You can reduce or increase ghee as per your liking. The recipe derives its richness from the ghee, so do not replace it with oil.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
MAYUR SANAP
COMMENT
Print this article
Recipe: Puran Poli with Katachi Amti
Recipe: Puran Poli with Katachi Amti
Recipe: Easy, Home-Style Misal Pav
Recipe: Easy, Home-Style Misal Pav
Recipe: Chef Nayak's Banana Kheer
Recipe: Chef Nayak's Banana Kheer
'I want to be Lady Shah Rukh Khan'
'I want to be Lady Shah Rukh Khan'
Impact player rule: 'Entertaining cricket but...'
Impact player rule: 'Entertaining cricket but...'
Kareena Goes To Tanzania!
Kareena Goes To Tanzania!
Adani stocks now have prominent investor base
Adani stocks now have prominent investor base

More like this

Recipe: Nutella And Coconut Pooran Poli

Recipe: Nutella And Coconut Pooran Poli

Receipe: Namkeen Puran Poli

Receipe: Namkeen Puran Poli

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances