Recipe: Manisha's Akkhya Masoor Khichdi

Simple. Spicy. Swadisth!

That is exactly how a typical khichdi is.

It doesn't demand attention but yet can quietly win over an entire table of diners.

So it is for Manisha Deshpande Kotian's rustic, one-pot Akkhya Masoor Khichdi. It is the epitome of ghar ka khanna. Whole masoor dal is cooked with rice, spices and coconut milk and served with a generous blob of ghee.

Every spoonful showcases the nuttiness of lentils paired with bewitching basmati. Have it for lunch with pickle, papad, or chilled dahi and you're sorted for the day.

Photograph: Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Akkhya Masoor Khichdi

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

250 gm akha masoor or whole masoor dal or red lentils

250 gm basmati rice

1 cup coconut milk

2 badi elaichi or black cardamom

4 laung or cloves

1 small piece dalchini or cinnamon

2 tamalpatra or tej patta or bay leaves

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp garam masala powder

1 tbsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp red chilly powder

2 tbsp oil or ghee + extra for serving

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Water, approximately 4-5 cups

Method

Wash and soak the whole masoor dal for 4-5 hours.

Keep aside

Keep aside Wash the rice and keep aside.

Heat the oil/ghee in a pressure cooker over medium heat.

Add the badi elaichi, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaves and fry till an aroma is released.

Add the chopped onion and sauté until golden brown.

Now add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 1-2 minute more.

Add the turmeric, red chilly powder, jeera powder, dhania powder, garam masala.

Add the drained soaked masoor, rice and mix so evenly covered with the masala.

Add the salt, coconut milk, water and mix.

Close the pressure cooker and cook for for 3-4 whistles or till soft.

Add the badi elaichi, cloves, cinnamon, bay leaves and fry till an aroma is released. Add the chopped onion and sauté until golden brown. Now add ginger-garlic paste and cook for 1-2 minute more. Add the turmeric, red chilly powder, jeera powder, dhania powder, garam masala. Add the drained soaked masoor, rice and mix so evenly covered with the masala. Add the salt, coconut milk, water and mix. Close the pressure cooker and cook for for 3-4 whistles or till soft. Serve piping hot with ghee drizzled on top, along with papad, pickle, slices of salad and yoghurt.

Manisha's Note: If cooking in a saucepan and not a pressure cooker, choose a deep pan.

After the spices, onions, ginger garlic pasted is roasted and fried up, add the rice, masoor, water, coconut milk.

Cook over high heat for 10 minutes, or until the water is absorbed.

Cover and let it steam for 5 minutes and then take off heat.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian curates editorial photo features among other assignments at Rediff

A whiz in the kitchen, her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Green Banana Fry, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by family and friends.