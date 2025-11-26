Recipe: Cucumber Millet Khichdi

There's something so accommodating about khichdi.

Any grain with any pulse and, if you prefer, you can add some vegetables, cooked together and it becomes a khichdi. And a whole quick meal.

Chef Sneha Singhi presents a millet version with cucumber for an extra boost of goodness.

Once the pre-prep is done, her Cucumber Millet Khichdi will be ready in under 15 minutes and looks so yum, you would want a bowl right away.

Photograph: Chef Sneha Singhi for Rediff

Cucumber Millet Khichdi

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 tbsp ghee

Pinch hing or asafoetida

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tbsp grated ginger

1 cucumber, grated

½ cup millets, any kind, soaked

¼ cup yellow mung dal, soaked

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 ½ cups water

For the tadka:

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

15-20 mint leaves

Method

In a pressure cooker, heat the ghee over medium heat.

Add the hing, jeera, grated ginger and fry a few seconds.

Squeeze out the excess water from the cucumber and add in along with the millets, dal, salt, haldi, water.

Mix, close the cooker, and cook for 3-4 whistles.

Take off heat and keep aside.

Heat the ghee for the tadka over medium heat and add the cumin seeds, green chillies.

Fry for half or minute or so till the cumin crackles and the chillies turn dark.

Now add the mint leaves, fry for a few seconds more.

Take off heat and pour the tadka on top of the khichdi.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Stahl Kitchens