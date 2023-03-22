Gudi Padwa Recipe: Sweet Potato Modak

Sweet potatoes lend themselves extremely well to a sweet dish and especially for a salty-sweet dessert on Gudi Padwa.

Try your hand at Chef Jerson Fernandes's novel Sweet Potato Modak.

A graduate of the Institute of Hotel Management, Hyderabad, Chef Jerson has worked at the Marriott International, Dubai, and the Sea Princess, Mumbai, before joining the Accor Group.

Quinoa and Sweet Potato Modak

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients

150 gm raw quinoa, washed

250 ml water

150 gm sweet potato

20 gm dates, chopped

50 gm raw papaya, peeled, grated

20 gm peanuts, chopped

25 gm cashews, chopped

25 gm raisins, chopped

50 gm red and yellow bell pepper or capsicum, chopped

1 tbsp rai or mustard paste

1 tbsp mayonnaise

30 gm green dhania or coriander or cilantro

Pinch salt

Edible flowers, for garnish

Saffron strands, for garnish

Method

Boil the quinoa with the water and the salt in a saucepan over medium-high heat.

After it comes to a boil, let it simmer until cooked and the water is absorbed.

Take off heat and keep aside.

Pressure cook with enough water for 3-4 whistles over medium heat.

Take off heat, cool and peel the sweet potatoes.

Transfer into a bowl and mash to a paste-like consistency.

Roast the peanuts, raisins, cashews, take off heat and cool.

Divide into 6-8 equal portions and roll into small balls.

Place the balls in a modak mould and spread it out evenly.

Shut the mould and once released, the modak will be ready.

Repeat the process for the balance balls.

Garnish with edible flowers and saffron strands.

Chef Fernandes's Note: Apply coconut oil to the mould before stuffing in the sweet potato mixture to ensure it doesn't stick while removing the mould.

Chef Jerson Fernandes is the culinary director at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach.