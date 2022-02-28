News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Recipe: Kerala-Style Moringa Leaves Stir-Fry

Recipe: Kerala-Style Moringa Leaves Stir-Fry

By BETHICA DAS
February 28, 2022 12:54 IST
Murungai Keerai Thoran is a traditional Kerala-style moringa or drumstick leaves stir-fry.

Bethica Das sautes it in coconut oil, and adds plenty of fresh coconut, to provide an authentic touch and flavour.

This yummy and healthy side dish is sometimes served as one of the items in a sadya or festive feast, even an Onam sadya.

You can also relish it with either curd rice or sambar, dal chawal or chapattis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bethica Das

Murungai Keerai Thoran

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 2-3 cups moringa or drumstick leaves
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 dry red chillies
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • Pinch methi or fenugreek seeds
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 2-3 garlic pods, chopped
  • 1 sprig curry leaves
  • Salt to taste
  • ½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

To grind

  • ½ cup fresh coconut
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 2 garlic pods, optional
  • 2 green chillies

Method

  • In a mixer grind the fresh coconut, cumin seeds, green chilly, garlic.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed kadhai or frying pan.
    One by one, add the dry red chilies, mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds.
    Saute for a few seconds.
    Add the chopped onion, garlic, curry leaves.
    Stir fry till light brown.
    Add the whole drumstick leaves, salt, turmeric powder.
    Mix well and sprinkle some water.
    Cover and cook for 8-10 minutes or till done.
    Now add the ground coconut paste and give it a toss.
    Saute for a few seconds more and serve with hot steamed rice for a great comfort meal.
    Drumstick thoran is also a good match with mutton curry-rice.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger.

BETHICA DAS
