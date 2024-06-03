Recipe: Dr Mohan's Bread Upma

What is one of the quickest and easiest meals to make?

Bread Upma, of course.

What's more, it uses leftovers and needs no fancy ingredients.

Dr Sooraj Mohan, a veterinarian who once worked in Mumbai and Alibag, and now treats strays in his native Chennai at the Voice of Animals Trust, turns to this variety of upma, as a comfort food which makes for a no-fuss, fast snack/meal. He seasons it with a little jeera, which he says is good for digestion.

A most caring vet, Dr Mohan once also had plans to become a chef, but luckily for his patients stayed on course, but in his off time can be found in the kitchen cooking up different types of groovy dishes.

Wikimedia Commons Photograph: Kind courtesy: Nandhinikandhasamy IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes

Bread Upma

Serves: 1

Ingredients

5-6 slices bread, depending on size, shredded into small pieces by hand

1 tbsp oil, preferably til or sesame oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

Pinch jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp chilly powder

½ tsp garam masala

Salt

1 egg, optional

Chopped vegetables like carrots, beans, spring onions, optional

Ketchup, optional

Method

Heat the oil in a kadhai or saucepan over medium heat.

Add the jeera seeds and fry a few seconds.

Add the chopped onion and saute till darkened and brownish darken.

Add the chopped tomato, chopped chillies and simmer over lowered heat, till the tomato begins to ooze oil.

Add in the dry masalas and mix well.

And then the salt.

Now add the chopped vegetables, if using and crack an egg, if using and scramble the egg, cooking for about 2 minutes over low heat.

Finally add in the bread and tomato sauce and fry over low heat for 4-5 minutes till the upma comes together and the bread is roasted and well-combined with the bhunoed masala.

