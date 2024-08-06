News
Shravan Recipe: Amrakhand With Poori

Shravan Recipe: Amrakhand With Poori

By Chef KUNAL KAPOOR
August 06, 2024 13:04 IST
Amrakhand has a sweetish, tangy taste and goes beautifully with pooris.

Mangoes are still available in the market and as the holy month of Shravan begins, it is a good time to put together a treat like mango shrikhand for breakfast even.

Garnished with nuts, Kunal Kapoor's dessert needs to be prepped a day in advance and can be stored in the refrigerator for over a week.

Chef Kapoor has hosted several food shows like My Yellow Table, Foodie Comes To America and was invited as a guest judge on Season 2 of MasterChef America.

Amrakhand

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

  • 1 kg dahi or yoghurt
  • 1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • ¼ tsp jaiphal or nutmeg powder
  • Few strands kesar or saffron
  • 250 gm powdered sugar or icing sugar
  • 1 cup mango pulp
  • Handful chopped pistachios
  • Handful chopped almonds
  • Warm water or milk

Method

  • Pour the yoghurt into a muslin cloth-lined channi or sieve, over a saucepan.
    Bring the edges of the cloth together and tie to make a potli or small bag and try and squeeze out as much water as possible.
    Let the water (whey) drain off overnight or at least for 10 to 12 hours in the refrigerator.
    Take out of the refrigerator and strain the drained yoghurt through a sieve to get a smooth mixture.
  • Soak the saffron in ¼ cup warm water or milk for 30 minutes to help release its flavour and colour.
  • In a bowl, combine the drained yoghurt or curd with the cardamom powder, nutmeg powder, saffron strands along with the water/milk the saffron was soaked in.
    Add the powdered sugar.
    Whisk for 2 to 3 minutes until the sugar dissolves and the mixture turns fluffy. 
    Add the mango pulp and mix.
    Mix in the chopped pistachio and the chopped almonds.
    Chill the shrikhand in the fridge until ready to serve.

Pooris

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 1½ cup (around 200 gm) whole wheat atta or flour
  • ½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • 1 tsp saunf or fennel powder
  • 2 tbsp sooji or semolina
  • Pinch salt
  • Oil, to deep fry the pooris + 2 tsp extra
  • ¾ cup water

Method

  • In a bowl, combine the wheat flour, cardamom powder, fennel powder, semolina, salt, 1 tsp oil and the water.
    Mix well and knead it into a firm dough.
    Cover with a damp cloth and rest it for 10 minutes.
    Divide the dough into small 1-inch diameter balls.
    Drizzle some oil over the dough balls, the rolling pin and the flat surface or chakla on which you plan to roll the pooris.
  • Heat oil in a deep-bottomed kadhai or saucepan.
    Roll out the dough balls into pooris and then, in batches, gently slide them into the hot oil.
    Once they puff up, flip and cook on the other side as well.
    Once golden brown, drain onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.
    Serve hot with the cool mango shrikhand.

Chef Kunal Kapoor

Chef Kunal Kapoor is a restauranteur, author and former host and judge of MasterChef India. This recipe is kind courtesy Saffola Oils.

 

Chef KUNAL KAPOOR
