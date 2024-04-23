Recipe: Jayanti's Masaledar Tari Wali Bhindi

The term tari means or implies raseela or with curry. Jayanti Soni's Tari Wali Bhindi is a popular Rajasthani dish that's spicy and has a thick gravy to boot.

Make it in under 30 minutes and serve up on a thali with rice, parathas or chapattis and maybe a bowl of dahi on the side -- it makes for a simple, filling lunch or dinner.

All Jayanti's recipes are for traditional, wholesome, khandani dishes that you may only find in other people's homes and rarely ever in a restaurant. Jayanti cooks, teaches, sings, and sometimes does all three together.

Tari Wali Bhindi

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

400 gm bhindi or okra or lady's fingers

½ neebu or lemon, juiced

2 tbsp mustard oil

2 tsp red chilly powder

2 tsp dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds, optional

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

7-8 garlic pods, crushed or minced

½ cup water

Salt to taste, around 1 tsp

Method

Wash and dry the bhindi.

If not fully dry, use a kitchen towel to dry completely.

Cut off the stem and the small tapering tip, and make long vertical cuts in each bhindi, without breaking them apart.

Add few tsp water and mix; it is okay if it's a little watery.

Keep aside.

Add the jeera, methi, rai seeds.

Allow the spices to sizzle for 20 seconds.

Add the crushed garlic and stir.

Add the masala paste and mix and bring to simmer.

Once the paste has simmered a minute or 2, add ½ cup water.

Bring the gravy to a boil and simmer for 1-2 minutes.

Add in the bhindi and mix well so the bhindi is well covered with the gravy

Cover and allow the mixture to cook for 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir occasionally so the bhindi doesn't stick to the bottom of the pan.

Uncover and add the lemon juice.

Take off heat and serve hot.

WATCH: Jayanti shows you how to make Tari Wali Bhindi.

Jayanti Soni lives in Kandivali, north west Mumbai, and Rajasthani food is her speciality.

Photographs and video: Dhairya Soni