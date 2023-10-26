Recipe: Homemade Protein Bars

Store-bought protein bars are a rage, but you can never be sure what actually goes into it them.

Therefore, there is a case for using this recipe to make them at home. They will come in real handy when you experience post-workout cravings.

The bars contain dates, walnuts, eggs and mixed seeds and are baked in the oven. They can be stored for a week or two.

Protein Bars

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Servings: 12

Ingredients

100 ml milk

1 tsp chocolate-flavoured protein powder

200 gm pitted dried dates, roughly chopped

3 wheat biscuits, preferably high protein, available online

100 gm walnuts + 15 gm for sprinkling

1 medium egg

1 tsp ground dalcheeni or cinnamon powder

50 gm mixed seeds, like sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, chia

1 tbsp maple syrup, optional

20 cm x 20 cm square baking pan

Parchment paper

Butter or oil for greasing the baking pan

Method