Recipe: Homemade Protein Bars

Store-bought protein bars are a rage, but you can never be sure what actually goes into it them.
Therefore, there is a case for using this recipe to make them at home. They will come in real handy when you experience post-workout cravings.
The bars contain dates, walnuts, eggs and mixed seeds and are baked in the oven. They can be stored for a week or two.
Protein Bars
Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts
Servings: 12
Ingredients
- 100 ml milk
- 1 tsp chocolate-flavoured protein powder
- 200 gm pitted dried dates, roughly chopped
- 3 wheat biscuits, preferably high protein, available online
- 100 gm walnuts + 15 gm for sprinkling
- 1 medium egg
- 1 tsp ground dalcheeni or cinnamon powder
- 50 gm mixed seeds, like sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, chia
- 1 tbsp maple syrup, optional
- 20 cm x 20 cm square baking pan
- Parchment paper
- Butter or oil for greasing the baking pan
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
Grease and line the baking pan with the parchment paper.
- Heat the milk and protein powder in a small saucepan to just below boiling point.
Stir and take off heat.
Add the chopped dates and leave to soak for 5 minutes.
Transfer the dates and the milk mixture into a blender and pulse to a coarse paste.
- Crumble into the blender, along with the milk and dates, the wheat biscuits and add in the walnuts, egg, cinnamon powder.
Pulse again.
Stir in the seeds.
Transfer into the prepared baking pan.
Smooth out the surface with a spatula.
Sprinkle with the remaining walnuts on top and press them in slightly.
- Bake for 20 minutes in the oven at 200°C.
Take out of the oven and cool.
Brush with maple syrup.
- Cut it into 12 bars and store in the refrigerator or serve immediately.