8 Foods To Build Immunity

The monsoon brings along a huge relief from the scorching heat of summers.

The sudden drop in temperature can also lower your immunity, weaken the body and make it susceptible to various virus and bacteria. Hence it is imperative to maintain a strong and healthy immune system to keep illness at bay.

What we eat impacts our health and our immunity. We must consciously make an effort to eat nutritious food, which can help us boost our immune system.

Here's a list of foods you must include in your everyday diet during monsoons:

1. Turmeric

It has excellent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which can help fight off infections.

2.Ginger and Garlic

Both ginger and garlic provide essential nutrients to support body's defence mechanism.

Ginger especially is a natural remedy to fight cold and cough and aids in digestion too.

Garlic has proven antifungal and antioxidant properties.

3. Yoghurt

Freshly prepared curd, preferably homemade, has probiotics which are beneficial bacteria and support good gut health and improve immunity.

It is recommended to consume curd at normal room temperature for best results.

4. Almonds and Walnuts

They are a rich source of Vitamin E and omega fatty acids.

Having soaked almonds and walnuts in morning can help boost immune system. But they are also rich in fats hence must be had in limited quantities.

5. Green tea and Tulsi

Green tea is rich in an antioxidant called 'catechins', which helps strengthen immune system and boosts metabolism.

6. Vitamin C

Vitamin C strengthens the immune system. It boosts the cellular response to fight infections by increasing the production of immune boosting lymphocytes.

Examples of Vitamin C rich foods are oranges, other citrus foods like lemon, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli.

7. Protein

Consuming protein in adequate amounts helps in building immunity.

Protein rich foods include pulses, dals, curd, eggs, paneer and tofu.

8. Vitamin D

Try and soak as much of sunshine as and when possible.

Vitamin D is associated with lower risk of respiratory illness.

One important tip recommended is to avoid outside food.

Pani Puri, Samosas, Vadas, sandwiches may seem very tempting in the monsoon, but it is better to avoid them for your health.

Contaminated water, unhygienic cooking conditions, flies may cause food poisoning and water-borne diseases such as typhoid and jaundice.

The monsoon increases the risk of falling sick due to increase in infection causing organisms.

In addition to eating good nutritious diet, a few points to remember would be:

Adequate hydration.

Adequate sleep

Moderate exercise

Stress management

Good personal hygiene

Maintaining a healthy diet and good lifestyle contribute to boost immunity overall well-being.

Gayatri Trakru is a dietician and nutritionist at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune.

