Recipe: Chef Sabya's Corn On The Cob With Chilly Butter

Rainy days are bhutta days.

Try this upgraded version of the usual roadside roasted corn by Chef Sabysachi Gorai with chilly butter.

With a squeeze of lime, it pairs brilliantly with some chai and old Bollywood numbers playing on the radio/your phone etc.

If you don't have a barbecue or griddle, just settle for your regular stovetop to cook the corn on the cob.

Chef Saby flirts with a lot of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean flavours -- he is fond of fresh breads, dips, salads and lightly-cooked vegetables.

Chef Saby's Corn On The Cob With Chilly Butter

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 bhutta or ears of corn, husks and fibre removed

1-2 tsp extra virgin olive oil

50 gm butter or cashew butter, softened

½ tsp smoked or regular paprika

1 fresh red chilly, finely chopped

25 gm walnuts, finely chopped

1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

Dash black pepper powder

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

Foil sheets

Method

Rub the corn with some extra virgin olive oil and place them on a barbecue or in a griddle pan.

Alternatively, you can place the corn cobs directly over the medium flame of a stovetop.

Roast for 10-15 minutes, flipping occasionally until slightly charred.

Take off heat and keep aside.br />Repeat the process with the remaining corn cobs.

Place a corn cob on a sheet of foil, spread the chilly butter over it and wrap up the foil to seal.

Repeat the process with the other corn cobs.

Place the corn cobs back on the barbecue or in the griddle pan for 5 minutes, until the foil-wrapped corn cobs warm up and the butter melts.

Cover and heat on the tava for a few minutes until the foil-wrapped corn cob warms up and the butter melts.

Take off heat and keep aside.

Repeat the process for the other corn cobs.

Serve hot sprinkled with the chopped coriander.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai is a consultant chef and mentor.