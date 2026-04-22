Recipe: Hitesh's Dhaba-Style Chicken

I have hit on a perfect Sunday recipe for chicken which, when cooked in mustard oil, has become my favourite!

I actually used rai tel for the first time and, wow, was I missing something! I am officially a fan now -- it adds a delicious flavour to this preparation.

Inspired by Chef Ranveer Brar's recipe for a dish popular at highway rest stops -- hat tip to Ranveerji -- my Dhaba-Style Chicken is simple, super-satisfying and goes well with garama garam rice or rotis.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Dhaba-Style Chicken

Serves 7-8

Ingredients

1 kg chicken washed and cleaned, with bones

3 medium onions, chopped

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tbsp degi mirch or a mixed red chilly powder

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 badi elaichi or black cardamom

2-3 tej patta or bay leaves

3-4 lavang or cloves

2 green elaichi or cardamom

4-5 black peppercorns

100 ml mustard oil

3-4 non-spicy ie light green chillies

1 tbsp julienned ginger

1 tbsp finely chopped green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro stems

½ cup chopped green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

4 tomatoes, pureed

Hot water as required

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

Method