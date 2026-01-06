HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Recipe: Roopa's Air-Fried Roast Chicken

By Chef ROOPA NABAR
January 06, 2026 12:39 IST

Golden, crispy Air-Fried Roast Chicken is an entree that's show-stopping enough for a special meal, but healthy enough for a weekday dinner.

Chef Roopa Nabar seasons a whole chicken, in a trice, with Italian herbs, paprika and a hint of Maggi magic and cooks it in an air fryer, it's that easy.

Serve it alongside colourful grilled vegetables, like carrots, broccoli, baby corn, sliced boiled and fried potatoes.

Roast Chicken

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Air-Fried Roast Chicken

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1 whole chicken, giblets or inner organs removed, about 1.5 kg
  • 1 tbsp dried Italian herbs
  • 2 packets or 2 tbsp Maggi chicken seasoning
  • 1 tbsp paprika powder
  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • Salt to taste, about 3 tsp

Method

  • Preheat an air fryer to 180°C.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the olive oil, Italian herbs, Maggi chicken seasoning, salt, paprika.
    Keep aside.
  • Pat the chicken dry using paper towels.
    Brush the spice mixture evenly on top of the chicken, making sure to coat underneath the wings as well.
  • Place the chicken breast-side down in the air fryer basket.
    Cook for 40 minutes.
    Flip the chicken using tongs, reduce the temperature to 160°C and cook for an additional 20 minutes.
  • Transfer the chicken from the air fryer to a wooden cutting board for serving, let it rest for 10 minutes.
    Serve hot with grilled vegetables.

Editor's Note: You can choose to add addtional herbs or stuff fresh herbs inside like rosemary, dill, parsley, celery

Optionally stuff the chicken with 2-3 roughly cut onions, 8-10 whole pods of garlic, 2 quartered limes, 1-2 cinnamon sticks, 4-5 cloves.

Serve with barbecue sauce or any of these: 5 Sauces To Up Your Cooking Game.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige.

 
Chef ROOPA NABAR
